Rediff.com  » Sports » Chirag-Satwiksairaj win French Open Super 750 title

Chirag-Satwiksairaj win French Open Super 750 title

Source: PTI
October 31, 2022 00:12 IST
IMAGE: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy beat Chinese Taipei's Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in straight games to win the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Paris on Sunday. Photograph: Toru Hanai/Getty Images

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy bagged the biggest title of their career, winning the French Open Super 750 crown with a straight-game decimation of Chinese Taipei's Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in the men's doubles final in Paris on Sunday.

 

The world No 8 pair, who had finished runners-up in the 2019 edition, rode on their formidable attack to outwit Lu and Yang, ranked 25th, 21-13, 21-19 in the final.

Chirag and Satwiksairaj continued their dream run this year, which saw them win the Indian Open super 500 title, Commonwealth Games gold, Thomas Cup crown and an unprecedented bronze at the World Championships in August.

