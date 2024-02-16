Badminton: India women's team assured of historic medal

IMAGE: India blanked Hong Kong riding on wins from double Olympic-medallist P V Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha and the doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto. Photograph: Badminton Association of India/X

India's women shuttlers assured themselves of a maiden Badminton Asia Team Championships medal by cruising to a 3-0 win over Hong Kong in the quarter-finals in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on Friday.

After stunning top seeds China to top the group stage, India blanked Hong Kong riding on wins from double Olympic-medallist P V Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha and the doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto.



Returning from a long injury lay-off, Sindhu registered a hard-fought 21-7, 16-21, 21-12 win against a lower-ranked Lo Sin Yan Happy.



The women's doubles combination of Tanisha and Ponnappa then doubled the lead by getting the better of World no. 18 combination of Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam 21-10, 21-14 in 35 minutes.



Ashmita then wrapped up the tie with a comfortable 21-12, 21-13 triumph over Yeung Sum Yee, assuring the team of at least a bronze.



"It is a comfortable result for the women's team. I am very happy with their performance," former national coach Vimal Kumar, who is with the team, said.



"There was a little drift, so it was initially difficult to control the shuttle as it was going out. Sindhu was stretched a bit as it was tough from one end due to the drift but it is a good result, we are in the semi-finals."



In the last four, India will face the winner of the other quarter-final between top seed Japan and China.