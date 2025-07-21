Badminton Asia Jr: India lose to Japan in quarters

IMAGE: India were beaten 104-110 by Japan in the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships. Photograph: BAI Media/X

India's junior team fought valiantly before suffering a narrow 104-110 defeat to former champions Japan in the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships, in Solo, Indonesia, on Monday.



In a closely contested tie under the relay scoring system, India came out strong after a narrow 11-9 loss in the opening match.



The boys' doubles duo of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu got India on the board,

followed by a composed win from the girls' pair of Vennala Kalagotla and Reshika Uthayasooriyan. The result put India ahead at 33-26.Reshika then combined with Bhavya Chhabra to maintain the lead at 44-35, and Rounak Chouhan extended the cushion with another solid performance.

India led for a major part of the tie, but Japan, the 2023 champions, pulled ahead in the final stretch, winning the last five matches in a row. Several of those games went down to the wire, reflecting the grit showed by the Indian squad.



India had topped Group D with wins over Hong Kong China, United Arab Emirates, and Sri Lanka.



The focus now shifts to the individual championships, starting on July 23.