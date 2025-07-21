Badminton Asia Jr: India lose to Japan in quarters

India's junior team fought valiantly before suffering a narrow 104-110 defeat to former champions Japan in the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships, in Solo, Indonesia, on Monday.
In a closely contested tie under the relay scoring system, India came out strong after a narrow 11-9 loss in the opening match.
The boys' doubles duo of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu got India on the board,
Reshika then combined with Bhavya Chhabra to maintain the lead at 44-35, and Rounak Chouhan extended the cushion with another solid performance.
India led for a major part of the tie, but Japan, the 2023 champions, pulled ahead in the final stretch, winning the last five matches in a row. Several of those games went down to the wire, reflecting the grit showed by the Indian squad.
India had topped Group D with wins over Hong Kong China, United Arab Emirates, and Sri Lanka.
The focus now shifts to the individual championships, starting on July 23.