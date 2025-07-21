HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Badminton Asia Jr: India lose to Japan in quarters

Badminton Asia Jr: India lose to Japan in quarters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 21, 2025 14:24 IST

x

IMAGE: India were beaten 104-110 by Japan in the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships. Photograph: BAI Media/X

India's junior team fought valiantly before suffering a narrow 104-110 defeat to former champions Japan in the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships, in Solo, Indonesia, on Monday.

In a closely contested tie under the relay scoring system, India came out strong after a narrow 11-9 loss in the opening match.

The boys' doubles duo of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu got India on the board,

followed by a composed win from the girls' pair of Vennala Kalagotla and Reshika Uthayasooriyan. The result put India ahead at 33-26.

Reshika then combined with Bhavya Chhabra to maintain the lead at 44-35, and Rounak Chouhan extended the cushion with another solid performance.

 

India led for a major part of the tie, but Japan, the 2023 champions, pulled ahead in the final stretch, winning the last five matches in a row. Several of those games went down to the wire, reflecting the grit showed by the Indian squad.

India had topped Group D with wins over Hong Kong China, United Arab Emirates, and Sri Lanka.

The focus now shifts to the individual championships, starting on July 23.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

FIDE Chess World Cup In India!
FIDE Chess World Cup In India!
Sreejesh's Fanboy Photo with Ajith and Ashwin Goes Viral
Sreejesh's Fanboy Photo with Ajith and Ashwin Goes Viral
Fauja Singh laid to rest in Jalandhar
Fauja Singh laid to rest in Jalandhar
Arjun, Praggnanandhaa disappoint in Freestyle Chess
Arjun, Praggnanandhaa disappoint in Freestyle Chess
Why practice, then back out?: Afridi rips into Indian players
Why practice, then back out?: Afridi rips into Indian players

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Air Fryer Potato Rolls: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Of The World's Best Airports

webstory image 3

Thomson Mini LED TVs Now Available

VIDEOS

Chairman Dhankar extends birthday greetings to Kharge2:54

Chairman Dhankar extends birthday greetings to Kharge

Long queues of devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple for Sawan's 2nd Monday prayers1:18

Long queues of devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple for...

Jaishankar recalls his UPSC interview held on the day Emergency was lifted4:18

Jaishankar recalls his UPSC interview held on the day...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD