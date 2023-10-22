News
Badminton Asia Jr Championships: Bornil wins GOLD

Badminton Asia Jr Championships: Bornil wins GOLD

Source: PTI
October 22, 2023 09:18 IST
IMAGE: Bornil Aakash Changmai, 13, is the second junior badminton player from India after Siril Verma in 2013 to win gold at Badminton Asia Junior (U-17 and U-15) Championships. Photograph: BAI Media/X

Bornil Aakash Changmai on Sunday became only the second Indian shuttler to win a gold medal in the Under-15 boys' singles category at the Badminton Asia Junior (U-17 and U-15) Championships in Chengdu, after defeating a Chinese rival in the title showdown.

In the girls' U-17 final, Tanvi Sharma went down fighting to Thailand's Yataweemin Ketklieng 17-21, 21-11, 19-21 in 37 minutes at the Chengdu Wenjiang Gymnasium in China.

 

Despite the loss, Tanvi became only the second Indian girl to enter the U-17 final after Unnati Hooda, who played the final in Nonthaburi, Thailand, last year but ended up with a silver medal.

The 13-year-old Bornil displayed remarkable composure and skill, especially in a tight first game, to overcome Fan Hong Xuan 21-19, 21-13 in 34 minutes.

Bornil, who hails from Assam, is the second junior badminton player from India after Siril Verma in 2013 to bag the top podium finish in the prestigious tournament.

The Indian shuttler gave consistent performances all through the tournament and had beaten compatriot Jagsher Singh Khangurra in the semifinal on Saturday.

Bornil's performance has added another feather to the remarkable success story of Indian shuttlers on the junior circuit after Ayush Shetty secured the bronze medal in the BWF World Junior Championships at Spokane, USA, earlier this month.

The top Indian shuttlers recently returned from the Asian Games in Hangzhou with several firsts, with the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy clinching a historic gold and becoming the world No. 1 pair.

Badminton stalwart H S Prannoy too came up with a standout performance, clinching a bronze medal in the continental showpiece.

