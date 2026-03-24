'Bad Move': Cyprus Chess Chief Slams Koneru Humpy's Withdrawal From Candidates Tournament

'Spreading unfounded concerns harms the sport and shows a lack of respect for the organizers and the players involved.'

IMAGE: Koneru Humpy pulled out of the Candidates Chess Tournament starting in Cyprus on March 28, citing safety concerns amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Photograph: Andrei Anosov/FIDE

Key Points Cyprus Chess Federation president criticises Koneru Humpy's withdrawal from the Candidates Tournament due to security concerns.

Tornaritis calls Humpy's decision a 'bad move' that spreads unfounded concerns and disrespects organisers and players.

Humpy cited safety concerns due to the Gulf conflict and Cyprus' proximity to volatile regions.

The Cyprus Chess Federation chief has termed Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy's withdrawal from the prestigious Candidates Tournament in Cyprus as a "bad move", saying it spreads unfounded concerns and reflects a lack of respect for both players and organisers.

Criton Tornaritis, president of the CCF, strongly criticised India's two-time World Rapid champion Humpy for withdrawing from the Candidates over security concerns in the region, saying such remarks do significant damage to the sport.

Humpy pulled out of the Candidates starting on March 28, citing safety concerns amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, given Cyprus' proximity to the volatile region where tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel have escalated.

"As President of the Cyprus Chess Federation, I am sincerely disappointed by Koneru Humpy's decision to withdraw, citing that Cyprus is 'not safe'," said Tornaritis on X.

"The 2026 Women's Candidates Tournament is one of the largest and most important chess events in the world. This is simply wrong. Spreading unfounded concerns harms the sport and shows a lack of respect for the organizers and the players involved," he added.

Humpy is the only one among the 16 participants to raise serious safety concerns, while fellow Indians R Praggnanandhaa in the Open section and Divya Deshmukh and R Vaishali in the women's category are set to compete in the event in the island nation.

'Bad move by Humpy'

Humpy had said on Sunday that one cannot play peacefully while being "surrounded by warships" guarding Cyprus, adding that if a tournament can be held there, it might as well be staged in Jammu and Kashmir.

A drone attack earlier this month on a UK base had heightened fears in the region. Humpy has since been replaced by Ukrainian Grandmaster Anna Muzychuk in the draw.

"At the highest level of chess, decisions are based on calculation and facts, not fear or misinformation. It was a bad move (by Humpy)," he added.

Humpy has said that the event could have been postponed by a month or moved to another location without making a significant difference.

The Indian player said that just because 15 players are competing and she alone has pulled out does not mean the organisers are right in going ahead with the event.

"They (international chess federation, FIDE) could have waited for another month or so. The tensions would ease and there wouldn't be any hazards," the stalwart, who qualified for the Candidates after finishing runner-up at the Women's World Cup last year, had said on Sunday.