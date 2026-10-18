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B S Mehra Unanimously Elected Delhi Soccer Association President

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 18, 2026 23:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
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B S Mehra has been elected unopposed as the new president of the Delhi Soccer Association, marking a significant leadership change in the capital's football administration following state body polls.

Key Points

  • B S Mehra was elected unopposed as Delhi Soccer Association president on Sunday.
  • The DSA held elections for its Executive Committee, including vice-presidents and executive members.
  • B S Negi, Rizwan Ul Haq, and Rajiv Kumar Gupta were elected as vice-presidents.
  • Rajkumari and Guddi Gusai were elected unopposed to women-reserved vice-president and executive member seats, respectively.
  • The elections were conducted in accordance with the National Sports Governance Act 2025 and DSA constitution, overseen by an AIFF-appointed election officer.

B S Mehra, a prominent football administrator of the national capital, was on Sunday elected unopposed as Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) president during the state body's polls here.

DSA Executive Committee Elections Conclude

The DSA held elections to its Executive Committee in the presence of representatives of the permanent affiliated clubs of the Association, according to a release from the association.

 

In the contest for vice-presidents, B S Negi, Rizwan Ul Haq and Rajiv Kumar Gupta were elected. Rajkumari was elected unopposed as vice-president on the seat reserved for women.

For the post of executive member, Guddi Gusai was elected unopposed on the seat reserved for women. Mohd Naeem, Naresh Kumar, . Rajesh Jhajharia and Mohd Sajid were elected as executive members following a vote.

The elections were held in accordance with the National Sports Governance Act 2025, DSA constitution and rules of the Association under the supervision of Election Officer VK Jain, a retired IAS officer, appointed by the AIFF.

Harender Swain was the observer from the AIFF.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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