HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Azlan Shah Cup: Why Pakistan is snubbed

Azlan Shah Cup: Why Pakistan is snubbed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 26, 2025 22:16 IST

x

The Malaysian Hockey Federation has not invited last year's runners-up Pakistan for the Azlan Shah Cup this year in November owing to an "outstanding debt".

IMAGE: The Malaysian Hockey Federation has not invited last year's runners-up Pakistan. Photograph: Pakistan Hockey/X

"A former official of the PHF made some bad decisions during the last Azlan Shah Cup which left the PHF in debt to the MHF," according to a source in PHF.

 

The Malaysian organisers were "not happy" with the situation so didn't extend an invite to Pakistan the last year's runners-up.

The source said the PHF officials were trying to sort out the matter with the MHF and hopefully the invite will come later this week.

"Pakistan and Malaysia have very strong hockey ties built over the years and this issue should be sorted out," he added.

Defending champions Japan will miss out because of prior commitments.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

50 Years On: Relive India's 1975 hockey World Cup title
50 Years On: Relive India's 1975 hockey World Cup title
Hockey stars Mandeep, Udita set to tie the knot
Hockey stars Mandeep, Udita set to tie the knot
Hockey stars Mandeep and Udita tie the knot
Hockey stars Mandeep and Udita tie the knot
Harmanpreet, Savita shine at Hockey India awards
Harmanpreet, Savita shine at Hockey India awards
ISL: Mohammedan Sporting end debut season with draw
ISL: Mohammedan Sporting end debut season with draw

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 2

8 Lord Brahma Temples Of India

webstory image 3

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

VIDEOS

Neha Dhupia sizzles in red1:05

Neha Dhupia sizzles in red

'Did not let me speak': Rahul Gandhi's big charge against LS speaker3:13

'Did not let me speak': Rahul Gandhi's big charge against...

Sonali Bendre spotted with fractured hand at the airport0:37

Sonali Bendre spotted with fractured hand at the airport

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD