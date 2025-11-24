Azlan Shah Cup: India-Belgium match rescheduled

IMAGE: The rescheduled India vs Belgium match in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup tournament will take place on Tuesday, November 25, at 7.30 am IST. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian hockey team's second round-robin match against Belgium in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup tournament was rescheduled to Tuesday due to inclement weather in the Malaysian city of Ipoh.

The match started on time but after just three minutes heavy showers forced the on-field umpires to stop the contest.

The match was rescheduled to start at 8:45 pm IST but the weather didn't improve, forcing the organisers to postpone the contest.

"This is to inform you that the Indian Men's Hockey Team's match against Belgium in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 has been postponed. The match is now scheduled to resume tomorrow (November 25) at 10:00 MYT (7:30 am IST)," a statement from the organisers said.

India, competing in the prestigious tournament after a gap of six years, had defeated Korea 1-0 in their opening match on Sunday.

Mohammed Raheel scored the solitary goal for India in the 15th minute following a fine buildup by the men in blue, who enjoyed midfield dominance thanks largely to Abhishek and captain Sanjay, who was part of the Paris Olympic bronze-winning side.