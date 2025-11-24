HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Azlan Shah Cup: India-Belgium match rescheduled

Azlan Shah Cup: India-Belgium match rescheduled

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 24, 2025 22:20 IST

x

Hockey India

IMAGE: The rescheduled India vs Belgium match in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup tournament will take place on Tuesday, November 25, at 7.30 am IST. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian hockey team's second round-robin match against Belgium in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup tournament was rescheduled to Tuesday due to inclement weather in the Malaysian city of Ipoh.

The match started on time but after just three minutes heavy showers forced the on-field umpires to stop the contest.

The match was rescheduled to start at 8:45 pm IST but the weather didn't improve, forcing the organisers to postpone the contest.

"This is to inform you that the Indian Men's Hockey Team's match against Belgium in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 has been postponed. The match is now scheduled to resume tomorrow (November 25) at 10:00 MYT (7:30 am IST)," a statement from the organisers said.

 

India, competing in the prestigious tournament after a gap of six years, had defeated Korea 1-0 in their opening match on Sunday.

Mohammed Raheel scored the solitary goal for India in the 15th minute following a fine buildup by the men in blue, who enjoyed midfield dominance thanks largely to Abhishek and captain Sanjay, who was part of the Paris Olympic bronze-winning side.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Tendulkar, Kohli bid farewell to He-Man of Bollywood
Tendulkar, Kohli bid farewell to He-Man of Bollywood
AIFF implements SC order banning dual posts
AIFF implements SC order banning dual posts
'Quite poor...' Kumble slams India's batting approach
'Quite poor...' Kumble slams India's batting approach
All or nothing: The enigma called Pant!
All or nothing: The enigma called Pant!
Chess WC final: Yi holds Sindarov with black in Game 1
Chess WC final: Yi holds Sindarov with black in Game 1

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Unhygienic Habits That Might Make You Sick

webstory image 2

Dahi Undi: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

VIDEOS

Sanjay Mishra looked in full style even at the age of 620:23

Sanjay Mishra looked in full style even at the age of 62

PM Modi lands in New Delhi following participation in G20 Summit 2025 held in Johannesburg2:16

PM Modi lands in New Delhi following participation in G20...

Sunny Leone spotted with her children at Mumbai airport0:42

Sunny Leone spotted with her children at Mumbai airport

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO