Azlan Shah Cup: Selvam's strike helps India edge New Zealand

November 27, 2025
November 27, 2025 17:15 IST

Indian hockey team

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a goal against New Zealand in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup on Thursday. Photograph: Hockey India

Selvam Karthi produced the winning goal in the last quarter as India defeated New Zealand 3-2 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Thursday.

India, who had eked out a thrilling 4-3 win against the hosts Malaysia on Wednesday, scored through Amit Rohidas (4th minute), Sanjay (32nd), and Selvam (54th), while George Baker netted twice for New Zealand in the 42nd and 48th minutes.

New Zealand tried to dominate the midfield in the opening minutes but the Indian defence held firm. India had their first real chance through a well-crafted move that resulted in a penalty corner in the fourth minute and stalwart Rohidas made it count with a ferocious drag-flick to open the scoring.

India were denied a second goal after the New Zealand keeper deflected Abhishek's shot from close range, thus concluding a fast-paced

first quarter.

The Black Sticks showed a lot of purpose in the second quarter and even earned a penalty corner, but were thwarted by an alert Indian defence throughout the second quarter.

India began the second half on the front foot and doubled their lead through captain Sanjay, who converted a penalty corner in the 32nd minute. 

New Zealand earned a couple of penalty corners of their own but couldn't break through the Indian defence.

 

Pawan was sensational in the goal but his resistance was finally broken when Baker (42') helped New Zealand pull one back.

New Zealand began the fourth quarter in search of their second goal, and managed to restore parity at 2-2 through a penalty corner with George Baker (48') on target.

India struck back soon after as Abhishek's pass was neatly finished off by Selvam, helping the five-time champions retake the lead.

India will next play Canada on Saturday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
