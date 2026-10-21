India's Ayush Verma Secures Gold In Shot Put F53

Indian para-athlete Ayush Verma has clinched a gold medal in the men's shot put F53 event at the Asian Para Games, adding to his bronze from the javelin throw.

Key Points Ayush Verma won a gold medal in the men's shot put F53 event at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday.

He secured the top spot with a throw of 8.16m in his fifth attempt.

This gold is Ayush Verma's second medal at the Games, having previously won a bronze in the men's javelin throw F53/F54 event on Tuesday.

Competitors from Iran and Kazakhstan finished second and third, respectively.

The F53 classification is for field athletes with significant trunk and leg movement limitations, competing from a seated position.

India's Ayush Verma won gold in the men's shot put F53 event, adding a second medal to his tally at the Asian Para Games here on Wednesday.

Ayush produced a throw of 8.16m in his fifth attempt to take the top spot.

Alireza Hemami of Iran was second with 8.09m while Makhambet Serikkaliyev of Kazakhstan finished third with 6.81m.

Ayush had earlier won a bronze in men's javelin throw F53/F54 event on Tuesday.

F53 is for field athletes who have movement affected to a high degree in the trunk and legs and hand grip affected to a low level. They compete in seated positions and generate inertia using their chest, upper-back and shoulders.