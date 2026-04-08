Ayush Shetty Stuns Lin Shi Feng at Badminton Asia Championships

Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty delivered a stunning upset at the Badminton Asia Championships, defeating world number 7 Lin Shi Feng in a dominant performance.

Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Ayush Shetty upsets world No. 7 Lin Shi Feng in straight games at the Badminton Asia Championships.

PV Sindhu advances to the next round after defeating Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching in a thrilling three-game match.

HS Prannoy secures a victory against Nguyen Hai Dang of Vietnam, progressing to the pre-quarterfinals.

Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Malvika Bansod, and Tanvi Sharma face early exits from the tournament.

India's Ayush Shetty stunned world No. 7 Lin Shi Feng of China in straight games to enter the second round of the men's singles competition at the Badminton Asia Championships here on Wednesday.

World No. 25 Ayush, who had won the US Open Super 300 title last year, registered a 21-13 21-16 victory in 51 minutes.

Lin raced to a 4-1 lead early on, but Ayush clawed back to level at 7-7 before gradually taking control to pocket the opening game.

After the change of sides, the Chinese again moved ahead 4-1 and extended it to 12-9, but Ayush turned the tide with a six-point burst to surge to 18-13.

Lin closed the gap to 16-18, but the Indian held his nerve to shut the door on his fancied opponent.

Other Matches at the Badminton Asia Championships

PV Sindhu defeated Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching in women's singles 15-21, 21-11, 21-19 in 1 hour and 7 minutes. She will next face World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi of China in the pre-quarterfinals both having 3-3 win-loss in past meetups.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy beat Nguyen Hai Dang of Vietnam 24-22, 21-12 in 47 minutes. He will meet Hong Yang of China in the pre-quarterfinals after the latter received a walkover in the opening round.

Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Malvika Bansod and Tanvi Sharma exited in the opening round.