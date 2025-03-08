HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Ayush Shetty's Orleans Masters journey ends in semis

Ayush Shetty's Orleans Masters journey ends in semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 08, 2025 21:26 IST

x

Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty's impressive run at the $ 240,000 Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament came to an end as he went down in straight games to world number 14 Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei in the men's singles semifinals in Orleans, France, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Ayush Shetty's Orleans Masters run ended in the semifinals with a straight-game loss to world No. 14 Lin Chun-Yi. Photograph: BAI/X

The 19-year-old Ayush, a bronze medalist at the 2023 World Junior Championships, showed flashes of brilliance but couldn't sustain the pressure, losing 13-21, 15-21 in 40 minutes.

India's campaign thus ended in the competition.

 

Ayush began well, opening up a 6-3 lead with a booming forehand smash. He extended his advantage to 7-5, but Chun-Yi clawed back to 7-7 with a cross-court return. The Taipei shuttler then grabbed four consecutive points to lead at the interval with a cross-court jump smash.

Chun-Yi dominated proceedings after the break, with Ayush struggling to handle his opponent's attacking returns. The Taipei player soon had eight game points and sealed the first game with another powerful smash.

In the second game, Chun-Yi opened with a slender 3-1 lead, but Ayush fought back to level it at 5-5 after a series of exciting rallies. However, the Taipei shuttler regained the advantage, moving to 7-5. The two players exchanged points before Chun-Yi took a one-point lead with a tight net play.

Chun-Yi continued to dictate the pace, jumping to 16-11 with another net battle victory. Ayush displayed some solid defence, including a backhand straight block, but Chun-Yi was always one step ahead. The Taipei player soon moved to 19-13, taking five match points before converting the final one with a precise return.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ayush Shetty rolls into Orleans Masters quarters
Ayush Shetty rolls into Orleans Masters quarters
Ayush Shetty stuns former World Champ at Orleans Masters
Ayush Shetty stuns former World Champ at Orleans Masters
Shetty storms into Orleans Masters semis
Shetty storms into Orleans Masters semis
Japan knock out India from Asia Mixed Team C'ship
Japan knock out India from Asia Mixed Team C'ship
India's Pranav Venkatesh is World Junior Chess Champion
India's Pranav Venkatesh is World Junior Chess Champion

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Exotic Summer Drink Recipes

webstory image 2

BEST of R D Burman, in Lata's Voice

webstory image 3

7 Everyday Indian Spices Good For Your Health

VIDEOS

Railways mark Women's Day with first-ever all-women Vande Bharat crew3:54

Railways mark Women's Day with first-ever all-women Vande...

In a first, all-women crew operates Vande Bharat Express on Women's Day3:04

In a first, all-women crew operates Vande Bharat Express...

Amit Shah offers prayers at Somnath Temple0:52

Amit Shah offers prayers at Somnath Temple

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD