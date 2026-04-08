Ayush Shetty Upsets World No 7 Lin Shi Feng At Badminton Asia Championships

Indian badminton player Ayush Shetty delivered a stunning upset at the Badminton Asia Championships, defeating world number 7 Lin Shi Feng in straight games and advancing to the next round.

IMAGE: Ayush Shetty stunned World No 7 Lin Shi Feng of China in straight games to enter the second round of the Badminton Asia Championships. Photograph: BAI/X

Key Points Ayush Shetty outclassed World No 7 Lin Shi Feng in straight games at the Badminton Asia Championships.

Shetty, ranked world No. 25, previously won the US Open Super 300 title.

P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen are set to begin their campaigns at the championships.

India's Ayush Shetty stunned World No 7 Lin Shi Feng of China in straight games to enter the second round of the men's singles competition at the Badminton Asia Championships, in Ningbo, China, on Wednesday.

World No 25 Ayush, who had won the US Open Super 300 title last year, registered a 21-13, 21-16 victory in 51 minutes.

Lin raced to a 4-1 lead early on, but Ayush clawed back to level at 7-7 before gradually taking control to pocket the opening game.

After the change of sides, the Chinese again moved ahead 4-1 and extended it to 12-9, but Ayush turned the tide with a six-point burst to surge to 18-13.

Lin closed the gap to 16-18, but the Indian held his nerve to shut the door on his fancied opponent.

Sindhu, Lakshya set for opening round

Top stars such as P V Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and H S Prannoy will begin their campaigns later in the day.

Dinesh Khanna remains the only Indian to win the men's singles gold at the continental meet in 1965, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claimed the doubles crown in 2023.