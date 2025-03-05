HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Ayush Shetty stuns former World Champ at Orleans Masters

Ayush Shetty stuns former World Champ at Orleans Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2025 22:57 IST

x

India's Ayush Shetty produced a sensational straight-game victory over former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore, while HS Prannoy also advanced to the second round of the USD 240,000 Orleans Masters with a gritty three-game win on Wednesday in Orleans, France.

IMAGE: Ayush Shetty produced a sensational straight-game victory over former world champion Loh Kean Yew. Photograph: Ayush Shetty/Instagram

World No. 42 Ayush, the 2023 World Junior Championships bronze medallist, stunned third seed Loh 21-17, 21-9, recording one of the biggest wins of his career to move into the second round. He will next face Hong Kong's Jason Gunawan.

Prannoy, making his comeback after a long layoff due to illness, fought for 79 minutes to defeat Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei 21-11, 20-22, 21-9. He sets up a clash with second-seeded Taiwanese player Chun-Yi Lin in the next round.

 

In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde secured a thrilling 20-22, 24-22, 21-16 win over Chinese Taipei's Ye Hong Wei and Nicole Gonzales Chan to advance to the second round. The Indian duo will now meet third-seeded Chinese Taipei pair of Po-Hsuan Yang and Ling Fang Hu.

However, Kiran George and Unnati Hooda failed to progress past the first round in singles. George lost 21-15, 16-21, 10-21 to world No. 25 Jia Heng Teh of Singapore, while Hooda was defeated 9-21, 15-21 by world No. 1 An Se Young of Korea.

Malvika Bansod, meanwhile, retired midway through her second game after trailing 6-21, 6-15 in her opening match.

Another mixed doubles pair, Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh, also fell in the opening round, losing 10-21, 15-21 to top seeds Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Japan knock out India from Asia Mixed Team C'ship
Japan knock out India from Asia Mixed Team C'ship
Can India bring home gold at Asia Mixed Team C'ships?
Can India bring home gold at Asia Mixed Team C'ships?
National Games: Anmol wins badminton singles gold
National Games: Anmol wins badminton singles gold
Asia Team C'ship: India through despite Korea loss!
Asia Team C'ship: India through despite Korea loss!
India crush Macau, storm into quarterfinals
India crush Macau, storm into quarterfinals

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 2

Sugar Cravings? 12 Tips To Fight It

webstory image 3

8 Countries With The Highest Usage of ChatGPT

VIDEOS

'Expel Abu Azmi from Samajwadi Party, bring him to UP and we'll 'take care'5:03

'Expel Abu Azmi from Samajwadi Party, bring him to UP and...

Nushrat Bharuccha stuns in white!1:03

Nushrat Bharuccha stuns in white!

Hardik Pandya's ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, spotted with a mystery man 0:38

Hardik Pandya's ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, spotted with a...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD