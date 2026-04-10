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Home  » Sports » Indian Shuttler Ayush Shetty Upsets World No. 4 Christie at Badminton Asia Championships

Indian Shuttler Ayush Shetty Upsets World No. 4 Christie at Badminton Asia Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 10, 2026 12:44 IST

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Indian badminton player Ayush Shetty achieved a stunning victory over world number four Jonathan Christie at the Badminton Asia Championships, advancing to the semifinals.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X

Key Points

  • Ayush Shetty, ranked 25th, defeated world number four Jonathan Christie at the Badminton Asia Championships.
  • Shetty's victory marks a significant upset, showcasing his potential on the international badminton stage.
  • Christie is a gold medalist at the Asian Games and Asian Championships.
  • Ayush Shetty, the reigning US Open Super 300 champion, continues his impressive run at the tournament.

India's Ayush Shetty stunned world number four Jonathan Christie of Indonesia to enter the men's singles semifinals of the Badminton Asia Championships here on Friday.

Shetty, ranked 25th, slayed Christie 23-21, 21-17 in a fiercely contested quarterfinal.

 

It was the first meeting between Christie and Shetty on the tour.

Christie is a gold-medallist at the Asian Games as well as the Asian Championships. He was also a part of the Indonesian team that won the Thomas Cup back in 2020.

Shetty, the reigning US Open Super 300 champion, had beaten 20th ranked Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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