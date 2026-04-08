Ayush Shetty Upsets Li Shi Feng; Sindhu and Prannoy Advance

India's Ayush Shetty delivered a stunning upset against world number 7 Li Shi Feng at the Badminton Asia Championships, while PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy also advanced, showcasing India's strong presence in the tournament.

Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Ayush Shetty achieved a significant upset by defeating world No. 7 Li Shi Feng at the Badminton Asia Championships.

PV Sindhu secured a victory against Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching, progressing to the next round.

HS Prannoy advanced after defeating Vietnam's Nguyen Hai Dang in straight games.

Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Malvika Bansod, and Tanvi Sharma faced early exits from the tournament.

India's rising star Ayush Shetty shocked world No. 7 Li Shi Feng of China while former World Champion PV Sindhu and veteran HS Prannoy progressed to the pre-quarterfinals at the Badminton Asia Championships here on Wednesday.

Shetty, the 2025 US Open champion, beat Chinese star Li 21-13, 21-16 in 51 minutes.

Despite Li's strong start in both games, the Indian youngster dominated the later stages to advance to the round of 16.

In the opening game, Ayush fought back early to level at 4-4, with Li holding a slight edge until 7-7. From there, Ayush overpowered the home favourite to take the game 21-13.

The second game followed a similar pattern, with Li pressing hard early on.

Ayush fought back to level the score multiple times and took charge at 13-13, winning six straight points to close out the match 21-16. He will next face Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei.

Sindhu and Prannoy Advance

Sindhu defeated Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching in women's singles 15-21, 21-11, 21-19 in 57 minutes.

She will next face world No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi of China in the pre-quarterfinals both having 3-3 win-loss record in past meetups.

In men's singles, the seasoned Prannoy beat Nguyen Hai Dang of Vietnam 24-22, 21-12 in 47 minutes.

He will meet Hong Yang of China in the pre-quarterfinals after the latter received a walkover in the opening round.

Other Results

Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Malvika Bansod and Tanvi Sharma exited in the opening round.