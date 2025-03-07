HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ayush Shetty rolls into Orleans Masters quarters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
March 07, 2025 00:05 IST

Ayush Shetty is enjoying a good run at the Orleans Masters in France

IMAGE: Ayush Shetty is enjoying a good run at the Orleans Masters in France. Photograph: BAI Media/X

Unheralded Ayush Shetty continued his dream run at the Orleans Masters, advancing to the quarter-finals, while former world number one Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy bowed out in the second round of the tournament in Orleans, France, on Thursday.

World No 48, Shetty stunned Hong Kong's world ranked 38th Jason Gunawan with a 21-17, 21-17 victory in 50 minutes, for a place in the last 8.

 

Shetty had earlier shocked former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in straight games in his opening round.

Kidambi Srikanth faced top seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia and suffered a 11-21, 17-21 defeat in just 30 minutes.

Prannoy lost to second seed Lin Chun-yi of Chinese Taipei 18-21, 9-21. He was ousted in 37 minutes.

In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde received a walkover into the quarter-finals after their opponents, Yang Po-Hsuan and Ling Fang Hu withdrew.

In men's doubles, P Krishnamurthy Roy and S Pratheek K were eliminated by the fourth-seeded duo of Lee J H and P H Yang, losing 16-21, 13-21 in the round of 16.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
