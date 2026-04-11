Ayush Shetty Stuns Top Seed to Reach Badminton Asia Championships Final

Ayush Shetty's stunning victory over the top seed at the Badminton Asia Championships propels him into the final, marking a historic moment for Indian badminton.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X

Key Points Ayush Shetty defeated top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn to reach the Badminton Asia Championships final.

Shetty's victory marks the first time an Indian men's singles player has reached the final since Dinesh Khanna in 1965.

Shetty demonstrated superior attack and robust defence in his comeback win.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the title in 2023.

Ayush Shetty will face either Chou Tien Chen or Shi Yu Qi in the final.

India's Ayush Shetty stormed into the final, assuring at least a silver with a stunning three-game win over top seed and defending champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn at the Badminton Asia Championships here on Saturday.

The world No. 25 rode on his superior attack and robust defence to script a sensational 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 comeback win over Vitidsarn, the Paris Olympic silver medallist and 2023 world champion.

He thus became the first Indian men's singles player after Dinesh Khanna to reach the finals of the prestigious tournament.

Khanna remains the only Indian to win the men's singles gold at the continental meet in 1965.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the title in 2023.

Looking Ahead to the Final

Ayush, the US Open Super 300 champion, will next face either Chinese Taipei's fourth seed Chou Tien Chen or second seeded Chinese Shi Yu Qi in the summit clash.