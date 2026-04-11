Ayush Shetty Stuns Top Seed to Reach Badminton Asia Final

Indian badminton player Ayush Shetty has made history by reaching the Badminton Asia Championships final after a stunning victory over top-seeded Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X

Key Points Ayush Shetty defeats top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn to reach the Badminton Asia Championships final.

Shetty's victory marks the first time an Indian men's singles player has reached the final since Dinesh Khanna in 1965.

Shetty showcased superior attack and robust defence in his comeback win against the world champion.

Ayush Shetty will compete for the gold medal against either Chou Tien Chen or Shi Yu Qi in the final match.

India's Ayush Shetty stormed into the final with a stunning three-game win over top seed and defending champion Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn, assuring himself of at least a silver medal at the Badminton Asia Championships here on Saturday.

The world No. 25 rode on his superior attack and robust defence to script a sensational 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 comeback win over Vitidsarn, the Paris Olympics silver medallist and 2023 world champion.

With the win, Ayush became the first Indian men's singles player after Dinesh Khanna to reach the finals of the prestigious tournament.

Khanna remains the only Indian to win the men's singles gold at the continental meet way back in 1965. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the doubles title in 2023.

Ayush, the US Open Super 300 champion, will face either Chinese Taipei's fourth seed Chou Tien Chen or second seeded Chinese Shi Yu Qi in the summit clash.

The Indian didn't drop a single game coming into the final. But he had suffered a straight game loss to Vitidsarn the last time they faced off at the Arctic Open last year.

The Match Unfolds

Ayush took time to get into the groove as Vitidsarn dictated play early with pace and precision, racing to a 4-0 lead with a body smash and maintaining a high tempo with sharp, angled returns that kept the Indian on the move.

Comfortable against the Indian's attacking attempts, the Thai mixed his strokes well and surged to an 11-5 lead at the interval before cruising through the opening game with a flurry of smashes and disguised returns.

Vitidsarn's ability to switch from defence to offence in a flash kept him in control as he extended his lead to 18-9. A cross-court smash earned him 10 game points, and he sealed it comfortably when Ayush went wide.

After the change of ends, Ayush made a much sharper start, opening up a 3-1 lead with a jump smash and quickly stretched it to 7-1 as Vitidsarn began to commit unforced errors.

The Indian showcased his athleticism with a series of full-length dives and rapid counter-attacks, taking an 11-4 lead at the break.

Though Ayush briefly lost his way, committing a string of errors that allowed Vitidsarn to claw back to 13-11, he regained control with a cross-court smash and capitalised on a couple of net errors to move to 16-11.

The Indian grabbed six game points with a backhand hand flick at the net and even though the Thai saved five game points, Ayush held his nerve and sealed the second game with a trademark down-the-line smash to force a decider.

Shetty Seals the Victory

Carrying the momentum forward, Ayush opened up a 4-1 lead in the third game and tightened his defence, retrieving returns he had missed earlier while keeping Vitidsarn under sustained pressure with aggressive play.

He read the Thai better, trusted his attack, and maintained a healthy cushion heading into the final interval.

From there, Ayush took complete control. He repeatedly cramped Vitidsarn for space with his powerful smashes, surging to 17-10, and continued to dictate rallies.

A series of attacking strokes, including a cross-court smash and a delicate drop, took him to 19-13.

Vitidsarn attempted a late fightback, but Ayush stayed composed, earning four match points with another cross-court winner before sealing a memorable victory with a final down-the-line smash.