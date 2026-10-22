Shetty, Sharma Bow Out Of French Open

Indian badminton hopes faced a setback at the French Open on Thursday as Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma were eliminated from their respective events, while PV Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha prepare for their upcoming matches.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma exited the French Open badminton tournament in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.

Tanvi Sharma was defeated by world No. 1 An Se Young of South Korea in a women's singles match.

Ayush Shetty forfeited his men's singles match against Kodai Naraoka of Japan due to an undisclosed injury.

Shetty had previously advanced by defeating compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the opening round.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha are scheduled to compete in their second-round matches later in the day.

Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma bowed out in the pre-quarterfinals of their respective events of the USD 950,000 French Open badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Key Exits At French Open

Taking the court first among the Indians, Tanvi was no match for world No. 1 and top seed An Se Young of South Korea, losing 11-21, 14-21 in a 37-minute women's singles match.

Later, Shetty forfeited his match against sixth seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan due to an undisclosed injury while trailing 17-21, 6-11 in a men's singles second round match.

Shetty had earlier defeated compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the opening round to progress in the tournament.

Later in the day, the double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will take on Riko Gunji of Japan in the second round, while Ashmita Chaliha will be up against third seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in women's singles.