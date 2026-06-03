Shetty Advances, Star Doubles Pair Retires At Indonesia Open

Indian badminton players experienced a day of mixed results at the prestigious Indonesia Open, with Ayush Shetty's impressive comeback win contrasting with the injury-forced retirement of star doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Ayush Shetty staged a remarkable comeback to defeat World No. 15 Hong Yang Weng and advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open.

India's top men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, retired from their opening match due to a shoulder injury to Satwik.

HS Prannoy suffered a first-round exit after a hard-fought three-game loss to Ireland's Nhat Nguyen.

The mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde secured a comfortable victory to progress to the second round.

Young Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty came from behind to pull off a dramatic victory and advance to the pre-quarterfinals, while star men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were forced to retire midway through their opening-round match at the Indonesia Open here on Wednesday.

Shetty's Thrilling Comeback And Doubles Setback

Shetty, ranked 20th, battled for 66 minutes before registering an 8-21, 22-20, 21-15 win over World No. 15 Hong Yang Weng of China in the opening round of the Super 1000 tournament. After being outplayed in the first game, the 21-year-old Indian produced a spirited fightback, overturning an 11-15 deficit in the second game with a series of superb rallies to force a decider. The Badminton Asia Championships silver medallist looked in complete control in the third game as he sealed his place in the second round, where he will face Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu.

Satwik and Chirag, meanwhile, were forced to retire just seven minutes into their opening men's doubles match after a shoulder problem troubled the former. Fresh from ending their two-year title drought with a triumph at the Singapore Open last week, the Indian duo were trailing 6-11 against Malaysia's Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai when Satwik was seen pointing to his right shoulder, prompting the match to be called off.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy suffered a first-round exit after losing to Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in a hard-fought three-game encounter. After dropping the opening game 17-21, Prannoy bounced back to take the second 21-16 but failed to maintain the momentum, going down 19-21 in the decider.

In mixed doubles, World No. 41 pair Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde progressed to the second round with a comfortable 21-14, 21-14 victory over Chinese Taipei's Po-Hsuan Yang and Ling Fang Hu.