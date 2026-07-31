Why Mirabai Chanu Should Receive The Arjuna Award

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav has formally urged Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to consider Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu for the prestigious Arjuna Award, recognising her exceptional achievements and inspiring journey in Indian weightlifting.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav has recommended Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu for the Arjuna Award.

Chanu, a celebrated weightlifter, has achieved multiple gold medals at Commonwealth Games and an Olympic medal.

Despite receiving higher honours like the Khel Ratna and Padma Shri, the Arjuna Award remains an unfulfilled childhood dream for Chanu.

Jadhav highlighted Chanu's exceptional talent and inspiring journey from Manipur as reasons for the recognition.

The recommendation seeks to acknowledge her outstanding performances and invaluable contribution to Indian sport.

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav has written to the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, on his own initiative, urging that India's celebrated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu be considered for the prestigious Arjuna Award this year.

In his letter, Jadhav highlighted Olympic medallist Chanu's exceptional achievements and her remarkable contribution to Indian weightlifting.

The minister noted that the athlete from Manipur has created history through her outstanding performances at the Commonwealth Games, bringing immense pride to the nation.

Why Mirabai Chanu Deserves Arjuna Award

However, athletes who have already been conferred with higher awards, like Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, are generally not given the Arjuna Award. She received the Khel Ratna and Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award, in 2018.

Chanu has won gold medals at three successive editions of the Commonwealth Games, including in the ongoing Glasgow CWG.

Jadhav further highlighted that Chanu has already been honoured with several of the country's highest sporting recognitions, including the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and the Padma Shri, besides winning an Olympic medal.

Chanu's Unfulfilled Dream And Inspiring Journey

However, her childhood dream of receiving the Arjuna Award remained unfulfilled, the minister said.

Urging Mandaviya to consider her nomination, Jadhav said that honouring Chanu with the Arjuna Award would be a fitting recognition of her outstanding performances, exceptional talent and invaluable contribution to Indian sport.

Jadhav also emphasised that Chanu's inspiring journey from a small village in Manipur to becoming one of India's most accomplished weightlifters is a testament to her determination, perseverance and dedication, and serves as an inspiration to millions of young Indians.