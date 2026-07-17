ThunderBlades Edge Pipers In Thrilling UTT Encounter

Asian Games bronze medallist Ayhika Mukherjee delivered a stellar performance, leading HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades to a crucial 9-6 victory over Ahmedabad APL Pipers in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7, enhancing their playoff prospects.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ultimate Table Tennis/X

Key Points Ayhika Mukherjee defeated Sofia Polcanova, marking Polcanova's first loss in UTT Season 7.

HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades secured a 9-6 victory against Ahmedabad APL Pipers.

The win significantly boosts Kolkata ThunderBlades' playoff contention in Ultimate Table Tennis.

Ankur Bhattacharjee and Ayhika's mixed doubles win and Eduard Ionescu's singles triumph were crucial for Kolkata.

Other notable matches included losses for Ankur Bhattacharjee and Zeng Jian.

Asian Games bronze medallist Ayhika Mukherjee handed Sofia Polcanova her first defeat of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7 as HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades defeated Ahmedabad APL Pipers 9-6 to register their second win of the campaign on Friday.

Ayhika's impressive 2-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-3) triumph over the Austrian star capped another strong all-round display from Kolkata, who climbed further into playoff contention.

Kolkata ThunderBlades Secure Crucial Victory

The tie swung decisively in Kolkata's favour through the middle matches after Ankur Bhattacharjee and Ayhika delivered a commanding mixed doubles victory by 2-1 (11-9, 11-3, 4-11) over Payas Jain and Polcanova. Eduard Ionescu, then, produced a clinical straight-games win -- 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-7) -- over Payas, before Ayhika completed the job in style.

In other matches, Kolkata's Ankur Bhattacharjee lost to Adrien Rassenfosse 1-2 (11-10, 10-11, 10-11) while Zeng Jian lost to Ahmedabad's Manika Batra 1-2 (7-11, 11-6, 10-11). Later in the day, Dabang Delhi TTC will take on Dempo Goa Challengers in a rematch of the 2024 final.