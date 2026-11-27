Indian squash sensation Ayaan Vaziralli has achieved a significant milestone by clinching his maiden PSA Tour title at the QSF 5 Challenger tournament in Doha, marking a pivotal moment in his professional career.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Ayaan Vaziralli clinched his maiden PSA Tour title at the QSF 5 Challenger squash tournament in Doha.

The top seed, Vaziralli, defeated Egypt's Hassan Menshawy 3-1 in the final on Thursday.

Ranked 173 in the world, Vaziralli rallied after losing the first game to secure the victory.

He was a quarterfinalist in the National championship held in Mumbai last week.

India's Ayaan Vaziralli clinched his maiden PSA Tour title with a 3-1 win over Egypt's Hassan Menshawy at the QSF 5 Challenger squash tournament in Doha.

Top seed Vaziralli, ranked 173 in the world, rallied to defeat fourth seed Menshawy 7-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-2 in the final on Thursday.

Vaziralli was a quarterfinalist in the National championship held in Mumbai last week.