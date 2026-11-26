Indian squash player Ayaan Vaziralli has triumphed over local favourite Youssef Farag to secure his place in the final of the QSF 5 PSA Challenger in Doha, setting up a showdown with Egypt's Hassan Menshawy.

Key Points India's Ayaan Vaziralli secured a victory over Youssef Farag in the QSF 5 PSA Challenger semifinals in Doha.

Top seed Vaziralli, ranked 173, won the match with a scoreline of 12-10, 10-12, 11-4, 11-5.

Vaziralli will now compete against Egypt's Hassan Menshawy in the final.

India's Ayaan Vaziralli notched up a fine victory over local challenger Youssef Farag to progress to the final of the QSF 5 PSA Challenger in Doha here.

Top seed Vaziralli, ranked 173 in the world, defeated Farag 12-10, 10-12, 11-4, 11-5 in the semifinals.

The Indian will face Egypt's Hassan Menshawy in the final.