Axis Bank Teams Up with DP World PGTI to Support Indian Golf

Axis Bank has announced a strategic partnership with the DP World PGTI to fuel the growth of professional golf in India, supporting tournaments and fostering talent development across the country.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Dev/Instagram

Key Points Axis Bank becomes the official banking partner of the DP World PGTI, signalling a major investment in Indian golf.

The partnership will support all DP World PGTI tournaments this season, enhancing player opportunities and fan engagement.

Axis Bank aims to strengthen its connection with premium customers through its association with golf.

Kapil Dev, President of PGTI, highlights the vital role of such partnerships in strengthening the tour and expanding the sport's reach.

Private sector lender Axis Bank has announced a partnership with the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI) as its official banking partner.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward strengthening the growth of professional golf in India while reinforcing Axis Bank's commitment to supporting sporting excellence and community engagement, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

Through this partnership, Axis Bank will support all the tournaments organised by DP World PGTI over this season, contributing to the development of golfing talent and the expansion of the sport across the country, it said, adding that the collaboration aims to elevate the professional golf ecosystem in India by enhancing player opportunities, tournament experiences, and fan engagement.

Statements on the Partnership

Commenting on the partnership, Axis Bank Executive Director Munish Sharda, said, "This association also strengthens our engagement with India's growing premium customer segments, where the sport has a deep and enduring connect. We look forward to contributing to the advancement of professional golf in India and supporting the remarkable talent shaping its future."

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, who is president, PGTI, said, "...partnerships of this stature play a vital role in strengthening the foundation of the Tour, enhancing opportunities for our players, and expanding the sport's reach across the country."