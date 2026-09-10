Avinash Sable's Triumphant Return To Steeplechase After Career-Threatening Injury

Star Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable has made an inspiring comeback, winning the 3000m steeplechase at the Indian Athletics Series Final after overcoming a career-threatening ACL injury and is now eyeing a medal at the Asian Games.

Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Key Points Avinash Sable made a triumphant return to 3000m steeplechase after a career-threatening ACL and meniscus injury.

He won the Indian Athletics Series Final with a time of 8 minutes 32.39 seconds, his first race in the distance in over a year.

Sable endured significant emotional and physical struggle during his recovery, comparing it to his early career challenges.

Despite advice to switch events, Sable remained determined to continue in steeplechase, the event that "gave him everything."

He is now confident in his fitness and aims to win a medal for India at the upcoming Asian Games.

Star steeplechaser Avinash Sable wept so many times in the past year while enduring a career-threatening injury and subsequent surgery, that he felt the immense struggle he had to face at the start of his illustrious career was nothing in comparison.

The 31-year-old Sable, a 3000m steeplechase silver winner in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, underwent successful surgery last year for an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus injury on his right knee, which he sustained during the Monaco Diamond League in July 2025.

After a painful recovery, he ran just one race - 5000m and not his pet 3000m steeplechase - before Thursday. At one time, even his participation at the upcoming Asian Games was uncertain.

Triumphant Return To Competition

But he returned with a bang, winning the men's 3000m steeplechase race at the Indian Athletics Series Final here on Thursday with a time of 8 minutes 32.39 seconds, in his first race in the distance over more than a year.

"It was very painful for me. During the World Championships (in September 2025) in Tokyo, I was very sad as I could not take part in it. I sat alone at night and cried many times thinking that why did this happen to me," Sable said.

"After this struggle, I waited. I started training in January-February. Then, I thought, I could compete at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and turn my silver from last time into gold. But again, I had an injury in May, and I lost my mind in that injury. "After that, I went for rehab and then trained at SAI Bangalore, and now I am here."

Overcoming Adversity And Doubts

Born in the Mandva village near Beed, Maharashtra, into a farmer's family, Sable endured running 6 km to his village school to serving as an infantry soldier in the freezing Siachen Glacier, before becoming India's premier steeplechase runner.

"After my injury, many people told me that maybe I will not be able to run steeplechase anymore. They asked me, 'Avinash, why don't you try 5,000m or 10,000m?'. But my heart did not agree that I should not leave that event which has given me everything. "Every day, it was a struggle. I mean, even when I started pursuing sports in my life, there was not so much struggle for me. Because when you are at the top, and when you fall down from the top, I think that is very bad for an athlete."

Eyes Set On Asian Games Medal

He rued that he was in the best fitness level of his life when he suffered the injury in July last year. "I was thinking that I will do my personal best in that race (in Monaco Diamond League). But in the first lap, I fell down because of some other athlete. It was not my fault. If I had not saved that athlete, maybe he would have got injured.

"At that time, I did not think that I would suffer such a big injury. But I would like to thank the dedication of AFI to include me for the Asian Games. They trusted me, and they gave me a chance to qualify for the Asian Games."

Talking about Thursday's race, he said, "I wanted to run for confidence so I kept my pace low. It was my first race; I didn't try to do anything outstanding. But my fitness is very good. I think my fitness is better than my previous race. "... because my workouts are better than that. I did speed work with my coach Kalyan Chaudhary. I worked very hard. I am confident of winning a medal for my country at the Asian Games."