Avinash Sable makes winning comeback, opens up on tough road back from injury

Avinash Sable marked his winning steeplechase comeback after 14 months away, opening up about his ACL injury, lost confidence, difficult rehabilitation and renewed focus on Asian Games gold.

IMAGE: Avinash Sable will defend his Asian Games title in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on September 28. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Avinash Sable won the men's 3000m steeplechase in 8:32.39 on his competitive return to the event.

Sable missed 14 months after suffering ACL and meniscus injuries in his right knee at the Monaco Diamond League in July 2025.

Parul Chaudhary won the women's steeplechase in 9:22.42, well outside her national record of 9:12.46.

India's star steeplechaser Avinash Sable made a winning return to the 3000m steeplechase, overcoming a 14-month injury layoff and a crisis of confidence to finish first at the Indian Athletics Final Series on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

The 31-year-old clocked 8:32.39, well ahead of Shubham Bhandare (8:50.31) and Vikash Dalal (8:50.43).

The victory gave the defending Asian Games champion a timely boost with his title defence in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan just 18 days away.

14 Months After Injury, Confidence Returns

Sable suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee after falling at the water jump during the Monaco Diamond League in July 2025.

He underwent surgery and spent months in rehabilitation before returning to competition.

His comeback began with a 5000m race at the IFAM Oordegem meet in Belgium in August.

Thursday marked his return to the steeplechase, the event that has defined his career.

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'Felt Like a Beginner'

“I was away from competition for 14 months. I was getting injured again and again. When you compete after a long time, there is pressure,” Sable said.

The injury had also taken a toll on his confidence. Sable said he felt like a beginner and was even afraid to jump from a short height.

“I lost all my confidence. I was feeling like a beginner athlete. I was not sure if I would be able to come back or even jump,” he said.

Sable credited his support team for helping him return from “the bed to the track”.

His focus now shifts to the Asian Games, where he will defend the gold medal he won in the men's 3000m steeplechase at the 2022 Hangzhou Games. His national record stands at 8:09.91.

“I have 18 days left. On the 28th, I have my Asian Games event. I will work hard and focus on what is left in these 18 days,” he said.

Sable said his ambition remains unchanged but believes his preparation is stronger this time.

“If I have got this opportunity, then how can I change this opportunity into a gold medal?” he said.

Parul Misses National Record

In the women's 3000m steeplechase, national record holder Parul Chaudhary won in 9:22.42. She led from the opening lap but finished well outside her national record of 9:12.46.

For Sable, however, Thursday's win was about more than a domestic title.

It was proof that he can once again compete in the event that has made him one of India's leading distance runners.