Sable breaks national record to finish fifth in Diamond League

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 06, 2022 10:49 IST
IMAGE: Avinash Sable shaved off more than three seconds than his own previous national record of 8:16.21, to finish a creditable fifth at the prestigious Diamond League Meet in Rabat, Morocco. Photograph: Athletics Federation of India/Twitter

India's Avinash Sable finished a creditable fifth at the prestigious Diamond League Meet in Rabat, Morocco, shattering his own 3000m steeplechase national record for the eighth time.

 

The 27-year-old Army man from a humble family in the Beed district of Maharashtra clocked 8:12.48 in a high-quality field on Sunday to shave off more than three seconds than his own previous national record of 8:16.21 which he ran at the Indian Grand Prix in Thiruvananthapuram in March.

Local hero and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Soufiane El Bakkali won the race in a meeting record and world lead of 7:58.28.

Ethiopia's Tokyo Olympics silver winner Lamecha Girma was second, clocking 7:59.24, with his compatriot Hailemariyam Tegegn took the third position in a personal best of 8:06.29.

2016 Rio Olympics champion Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya was fourth in 8:12.47, a one-hundreth of the second ahead of Sable.

Sable, however, finished ahead of Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Benjamin Kigen of Kenya who took eighth place with 8:17.32.

Sable is known for breaking his own 3000m steeplechase national record multiple times. He first broke it in 2018 when he clocked 8:29.80 at the National Inter State championships to erase the then 37-year-old mark of 8:30.88 mark of Gopal Saini.

Last month, Sable smashed the 30-year-old men's 5000m national record at a meet in the US, clocking 13 minutes and 25.65 seconds, bettering Bahadur Prasad's long-standing record of 13:29.70s set in Birmingham in 1992.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
