Avani Prashanth And Diksha Dagar Impress At Dutch Ladies Open

Indian golf stars Avani Prashanth and Diksha Dagar have made an impressive start at the Dutch Ladies Open, both securing a strong position in the top five after the opening round on the Ladies European Tour.

Photograph: Lisa Leutner/Reuters

Key Points Avani Prashanth and Diksha Dagar are tied for fifth place at the Dutch Ladies Open.

Both Indian golfers carded impressive three-under-par 69s on the opening day.

Diksha Dagar delivered a flawless bogey-free round, showcasing consistent performance.

Avani Prashanth demonstrated strong character, recovering from an early setback with a bogey-free inward nine.

Pranavi Urs is positioned to make the cut, while Hitaashee Bakshi faces a challenging recovery.

India's women golfers continued their encouraging run on the Ladies European Tour (LET) as Avani Prashanth and Diksha Dagar produced impressive opening rounds to share fifth place on the opening day at the Dutch Ladies Open. The duo carded three-under-par 69s at Goyer Golf & Country Club, just one stroke behind the quartet of leaders.

Indian Golfers' Mixed Fortunes

Pranavi Urs endured a comparatively quiet day as she mixed one birdie with two bogeys for a one-over 73 to be tied for 58th. With the projected cut around one-over, Pranavi is well placed to secure a weekend berth.

It was a disappointing opening day for Hitaashee Bakshi, who struggled to find rhythm. Her roller-coaster card featured two birdies but also seven bogeys, one double bogey and one triple bogey as she slumped to an 82, leaving her tied for 132nd. She will need a remarkable second-round recovery.

At the top of the leaderboard are four players, Sweden's Lisa Pettersson, Norway's Dorthea Forbrigd, Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey and Italy's Alessandra Fanali who shared the lead after opening with four-under-par 68s.

Diksha Dagar And Avani Prashanth's Stellar Rounds

Diksha meanwhile, showcased the consistency that has made her one of India's most reliable performers. Starting from the back nine, the left-hander compiled a flawless bogey-free round, picking up birdies on the 12th, 15th and 17th holes. She parred all the holes on her second nine, which was the front stretch of the course. She did not looked troubled throughout the day, finding fairways and greens with regularity to finish alongside Avani in the group tied for fifth.

Avani showed tremendous character after an early setback. Beginning her round on the back nine, she dropped a shot on the 12th hole and turned in one-over par. However, the Bengaluru golfer produced an excellent response on her second nine, opening with a birdie on the first before adding three more on the fourth, fifth and seventh holes to sign for a bogey-free inward nine of 32 and finish with a three-under 69.