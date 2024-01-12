News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Aus Open: Confident Gauff not resting on her laurels

Aus Open: Confident Gauff not resting on her laurels

January 12, 2024 15:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Coco Gauff has enjoyed a strong buildup to the first Grand Slam of the year by defending her title at the Auckland warm-up event last weekend. Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Coco Gauff has no intention of being a 'one-Slam wonder' and while her win over Aryna Sabalenka in last year's Flushing Meadows final gave her confidence heading into the Australian Open she says she spends little time dwelling on the past.

 

The American world number four capped a breakout season by winning the US Open last September and has enjoyed a strong buildup to the first Grand Slam of the year by defending her title at the Auckland warm-up event last weekend.

"Some players' goal is to win a Grand Slam," said the 19-year-old. "Once they reach that, it's kind of, what's next?

"For me, I always knew I wanted to win multiple.

"It was kind of easy to forget about it (her US Open win)," she added.

"Not 'forget', I think that's the wrong word. Maybe just put it in the past and look forward to the future instead of dwelling on the past."

IMAGE: Coco Gauff said she has tweaked her service motion to make her toss more consistent. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

What she does take from her US Open triumph is the knowledge she can go toe-to-toe with the best and come out on top. Gauff fought back to defeat Belarusian Sabalenka, who is seeded second at Melbourne Park, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in that final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"For me, the only thing I will try to remember from that Slam is just the way that I won," she added.

"It wasn't my best tennis. It was more so the mental fire.

"I think that confidence will bring me into the Australian Open this year, probably even more Slams for the rest of the season."

On the technical side, Gauff said she has tweaked her service motion to make her toss more consistent.

"Sometimes I still have to remind myself of it. I think for the most part I was really open to it," she added.

"I think my serve is something that, when it's on it's a really big weapon and can get me out of some situations. Just to make it more consistent was the goal."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Can Alcaraz upset Djokovic's reign at Australian Open?
Can Alcaraz upset Djokovic's reign at Australian Open?
Still driven at 36, Djokovic poised for Aus Open win
Still driven at 36, Djokovic poised for Aus Open win
Cricketer Who Bats, Bowls Without Arms
Cricketer Who Bats, Bowls Without Arms
Ranji Trophy: Vihari quits as Andhra skipper
Ranji Trophy: Vihari quits as Andhra skipper
Salman, Spies, Soup, Superheroes on OTT
Salman, Spies, Soup, Superheroes on OTT
GDP to grow nearly 7% in FY24: Economists
GDP to grow nearly 7% in FY24: Economists
'No party can have 2 whips, Thackeray MLAs have to...'
'No party can have 2 whips, Thackeray MLAs have to...'

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Australian Open: All eyes on these 3 women

Australian Open: All eyes on these 3 women

SEE: Warner Lands At SCG In Helicopter!

SEE: Warner Lands At SCG In Helicopter!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances