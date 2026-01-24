Australian Open: Sriram Balaji-Neil Oberleitner bow out in Round 2

IMAGE: N Sriram Balaji and Austria's Neil Oberleitner lost in the second round of the men's doubles at the Australian Open on Saturday. Photograph: Gurgaon Grand Slammers/Instagram

India's N Sriram Balaji and his Austrian partner Neil Oberleitner, who entered the Australian Open men's doubles draw as an alternate pair, bowed out in the second round after a straight-sets loss, in Melbourne, on Saturday.



Balaji and Oberleitner went down 5-7, 1-6 to fourth seeds Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Croatia's Mate Pavic, who proved too strong with their consistency and big-match experience on the show courts at Melbourne Park.



The Indo-Austrian pair fought hard in the opening set but were unable to convert key moments, allowing the seasoned Arevalo-Pavic combination to take control before they raced through the second set to seal the contest.

Balaji and Oberleitner, who entered the Australian Open men's doubles draw at the last moment as an alternate pair, had upset Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Jordan Thompson 7-6(4), 3-6, 7-6(8) in the first round.

Bhambri-Goransson's match suspended

Meanwhile, another Indian was in action in the men's doubles, with Yuki Bhambri and his 10th-seeded Swedish partner Andre Goransson seeing their second-round match suspended due to the tournament's extreme heat policy.



Bhambri and Goransson were trailing 4-6, 2-2 against the unseeded pairing of Santiago Gonzalez and David Pel when play was halted, with the match set to resume later as per Australian Open regulations.