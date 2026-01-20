HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Osaka turns Rod Laver into a runway, battles into round 2

January 20, 2026 19:05 IST

Naomi Osaka

IMAGE: Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Twice Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka floated onto Rod Laver Arena in a jellyfish-inspired outfit and claimed a see-sawing 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 win over Croatian battler Antonia Ruzic to reach the second round at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

Turning centre court into a catwalk, the former world number one raised gasps in the crowd as she entered in a riot of colour, toting a white parasol, a matching broad-brimmed hat and wearing a marine-themed top complete with pastel yellow tassels on the sleeves.

She had teased the outfit on social media this month, posting "Pick up the phone, it's jellyfish season".

 

"Nike let me design this one... I'm just so grateful that I get to be able to do the things that I love," Osaka said on court.

Dressed in a more conventional, blue-and-white tennis kit, Ruzic could hardly compete in the fashion stakes but the world number 65 was decidedly up for the tennis battle.

Osaka edges Ruzic

Naomi Osaka

Unbowed by Osaka's firepower, Ruzic had her own designs on Grand Slam success, and lit up the arena with an array of sparkling winners to force a third set.

There was no seamless victory march for either player, with both wavering on serve repeatedly.

In the end it was Osaka, though, taking the decisive break at 5-4 and thumping a backhand winner down the line to wrap up the contest in style.

The Japanese will meet Romania's Sorana Cirstea for a place in the third round.

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
