Rediff.com  » Sports » Khachanov ends ailing Korda's run to reach Australian Open semis

Khachanov ends ailing Korda's run to reach Australian Open semis

January 24, 2023 12:01 IST
Russia's Karen Khachanov celebrates after winning his quarter-final against Sebastian Korda of the United States at Australian Open, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Russia's Karen Khachanov celebrates winning his Australian Open quarter-final against Sebastian Korda of the United States, at Melbourne Park, on Tuesday. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Karen Khachanov reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time on Tuesday after ailing American Sebastian Korda retired while trailing 7-6(5), 6-3, 3-0.

The 18th seed raced out to a 4-1 lead before Korda calmed his nerves to force a tie-break but the Russian hit back to win the first set with a backhand scorcher.

 

Korda, whose father Petr had triumphed at Melbourne Park in 1998, struggled on his forehand and had his right wrist strapped midway through a tight second set before Khachanov broke to go up 4-3 and the 26-year-old held firm to double his advantage.

With his injury affecting his rhythm and the match slipping away, 29th seed Korda dropped serve early in the third before throwing in the towel.

Khachanov will meet Stefanos Tsitsipas or Jiri Lehecka in the last four.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
