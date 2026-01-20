HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Aus Open: Keys battles past Oliynykova; Tjen shocks Fernandez

Aus Open: Keys battles past Oliynykova; Tjen shocks Fernandez

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2026 08:47 IST

x

Images from Day 3 of the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

Defending champion Keys advances

Madison Keys

IMAGE: Madison Keys in action during her first round match against Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Madison Keys launched her Australian Open title defence with a 7-6(6), 6-1 win over Ukrainian Grand Slam debutant Oleksandra Oliynykova to reach the second round at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

Keys found herself in trouble early on at Rod Laver Arena, conceding a double break with untimely double faults, and while she drew level at 4-4 the American was then dragged into a tiebreak where Oliynykova caused more chaos with her deep, looping shots.

Madison Keys

IMAGE: Madison Keys celebrates a point. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

The plucky Ukrainian brought up two set points but Keys erased the deficit with some trademark big-hitting to eventually snatch a tense tiebreak, punctuating her escape with a roar.

The shift in momentum was confirmed when ninth seed Keys went ahead 3-0 in the second set and the 30-year-old wrapped up the win on serve to set up a second-round meeting with fellow American Ashlyn Krueger.

Indonesia's Tjen shocks Fernandez

Janice Tjen

IMAGE: Janice Tjen reacts during her first round match against Leylah Fernandez. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Janice Tjen upset former US Open finalist and Canadian 22nd seed Leylah Fernandez 6-2, 7-6(1) to become the first Indonesian to win a match at the Australian Open in 28 years.

Key Points:

  • Madison Keys recovered from a slow start to beat Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova, who was making her Grand Slam debut.
  • Janice Tjen is the first Indonesian to win a match at the Australian Open in 28 years.
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

No announcement, just acceptance: Saina retires quietly
No announcement, just acceptance: Saina retires quietly
Heat, cramps, tears rock Australian Open Day 2
Heat, cramps, tears rock Australian Open Day 2
100 wins, no worries: Djokovic rolls on at Melbourne Park
100 wins, no worries: Djokovic rolls on at Melbourne Park
Why Gopichand Says Biryani Won't Make You a Champion
Why Gopichand Says Biryani Won't Make You a Champion
Veterans Wawrinka, Cilic roll back the years at Aus Open
Veterans Wawrinka, Cilic roll back the years at Aus Open

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

webstory image 2

13 Fanciest Stores In The World

webstory image 3

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

VIDEOS

Akshay Kumar's escort car meets with accident in Mumbai3:18

Akshay Kumar's escort car meets with accident in Mumbai

PM Modi, UAE President travel in the same car as they depart from the airport0:14

PM Modi, UAE President travel in the same car as they...

'We can also respond', Germany's Merz on Trump's Tariff & Greenland threats3:55

'We can also respond', Germany's Merz on Trump's Tariff...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO