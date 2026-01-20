Aus Open: Keys battles past Oliynykova; Tjen shocks Fernandez

Images from Day 3 of the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

Defending champion Keys advances

IMAGE: Madison Keys in action during her first round match against Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Madison Keys launched her Australian Open title defence with a 7-6(6), 6-1 win over Ukrainian Grand Slam debutant Oleksandra Oliynykova to reach the second round at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

Keys found herself in trouble early on at Rod Laver Arena, conceding a double break with untimely double faults, and while she drew level at 4-4 the American was then dragged into a tiebreak where Oliynykova caused more chaos with her deep, looping shots.

IMAGE: Madison Keys celebrates a point. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

The plucky Ukrainian brought up two set points but Keys erased the deficit with some trademark big-hitting to eventually snatch a tense tiebreak, punctuating her escape with a roar.



The shift in momentum was confirmed when ninth seed Keys went ahead 3-0 in the second set and the 30-year-old wrapped up the win on serve to set up a second-round meeting with fellow American Ashlyn Krueger.

Indonesia's Tjen shocks Fernandez

IMAGE: Janice Tjen reacts during her first round match against Leylah Fernandez. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Janice Tjen upset former US Open finalist and Canadian 22nd seed Leylah Fernandez 6-2, 7-6(1) to become the first Indonesian to win a match at the Australian Open in 28 years.

Key Points: