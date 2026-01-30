HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Australian Open: Djokovic sees off Sinner, sets up Alcaraz title showdown

Australian Open: Djokovic sees off Sinner, sets up Alcaraz title showdown

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 30, 2026 20:17 IST

x

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic will meet World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Australian Open. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Novak Djokovic channelled his halcyon days in a five-set classic to dethrone Jannik Sinner and become the oldest man to reach the Australian Open final in the professional era at a rocking Rod Laver Arena.

 

Four months before his 39th birthday, Djokovic showed he remains unbeatable on his day as he sent the double defending champion packing with a 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win.

Djokovic will meet world number one Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's decider, the Spaniard having fought off Alexander Zverev in the longest Australian Open semi-final.

Eighteen years after his first Melbourne crown, Djokovic will strive for a record-extending 11th against Alcaraz and the unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title that has eluded him.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Alcaraz beats cramps, Zverev to reach Aus Open final
PIX: Alcaraz beats cramps, Zverev to reach Aus Open final
'Bulls**t': Zverev livid over Alcaraz cramp timeout drama
'Bulls**t': Zverev livid over Alcaraz cramp timeout drama
Thriller On Cards As Sabalenka, Rybakina Renew Rivalry
Thriller On Cards As Sabalenka, Rybakina Renew Rivalry
Virtually one-legged, Alcaraz trumps Zverev in AO epic
Virtually one-legged, Alcaraz trumps Zverev in AO epic
Is Serena Williams Planning A Comeback?
Is Serena Williams Planning A Comeback?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

Are Eggs Good Or Bad For You? 8 Medical Truths

webstory image 3

8 Indian States With The Most Forests

VIDEOS

Russians remember 'real winter' as record snowfall hits Moscow3:22

Russians remember 'real winter' as record snowfall hits...

Rashmika Mandanna Slays Airport Look0:43

Rashmika Mandanna Slays Airport Look

Nora looks Smokin' Hot!0:56

Nora looks Smokin' Hot!

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO