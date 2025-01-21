Australian Open: Bopanna-Zhang ousted in mixed doubles quarters

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 21, 2025 14:40 IST

Rohan Bopanna

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna and his partner Shuai Zhang of China were beaten by local wild cards John Peers and Olivia Gadecki at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Photograph: Tata Open Maharashtra

Rohan Bopanna and Shuai Zhang had a match point in the Super Tie-break but could not close out the mixed doubles quarter-finals in their favour as local wild cards John Peers and Olivia Gadecki emerged winners in a thrilling contest at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Bopanna and Zhang lost 6-2, 4-6, 9-11 in one hour and eight minutes at Kia Arena in Melbourne, bringing curtains on India's campaign at the first Grand Slam of the season.

Bopanna had earlier made exit from the men's doubles. India's other contenders, including singles exponent Sumit Nagal, and doubles specialists Yuki Bhambri and N Sriram Balaji, had crashed out in the earlier rounds.

 

Bopanna and Zhang ran away with the opening set but the Australian wild-card pair bounced back strongly.

The Chinese player lost her serve in the third game of the second set and that gave Peers and Gadecki an opening to force a Super Tie-break.

There was no surprise, and that break remained with the wild cards, who wrapped up the second set.

The windy conditions also occasionally made the returns a bit tough.

Serving to stay in the set, Bopanna came out with his booming serves even as Peers tried to put pressure on him with an aggressive approach from the baseline, targeting Zhang on the net.

Peers gifted a free point with his double fault while serving for the set but came back strong with Gadecki hitting a volley winner on the next point.

Solid serving handed the local favourites two set points. They converted when Zhang's service return sailed over the baseline.

 

Bopanna lost his serve on the first point of the Super Tie-break with Peers finding a volley winner following a quick duel with Zhang. The Chinese also lost a point on her serve with super-fast returns being fired from across the net.

Bopanna's on-the-jump forehand winner made it 3-3 but Peers found a stunning service return winner on the Indian's serve to earn another mini break.

A Peers return on Zhang's second serve gave the Aussies a 7-5 lead. Gadecki lost both points on her serve and it was 7-all.

At 8-8, Gadecki's feeble return went wide giving Bopanna and Zhang their first match point. Peers saved the chance with a strong serve.

Peers came out with an ace to earn his side a match point and Zhang was now serving to save the match. The Chinese hit a return wide following a rally, giving the local team a memorable win.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
