Australian Open: Big Upset! American teen Iva Jovic knocks out Jasmine Paolini

IMAGE: Iva Jovic celebrates winning her third round match against Italy's Jasmine Paolini. Photographs: Hollie Adams/Reuters

American 18-year-old Iva Jovic pulled off the biggest upset of her young career when she stunned Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 7-6(3) at the Australian Open on Friday to earn her first Grand Slam last-16 appearance.



The 29th seed turned the tables on Paolini, who had beaten her last year at Indian Wells and the US Open, to claim her maiden victory over a top-10 player and extend her tour-leading winning streak to 10 matches in 2026.



"It feels amazing, I've been working really hard for it. I've been wanting this one for a while now," she said.



"I had a couple of tough losses. I’m just so happy to get through that barrier and get the win today."



Jovic had the opportunity to serve for the match before Paolini fought back to force a tiebreak, where the American showed her nerve and won the last five points to book a fourth-round clash with Yulia Putintseva.



"I tried to focus on what I was doing earlier in the match, being really aggressive and controlling the play," Jovic added. "I think when I served for the match, I got a little too passive. So I told myself to go out swinging and it helped in the tiebreak."

It capped a memorable day for North American teenagers after Canadian 19-year-old Victoria Mboko also advanced with a 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-3 victory over Clara Tauson.



Paolini, the world number eight, took a medical timeout in the opening set and afterwards revealed she had been hampered by a stomach problem.



"I think I lay down on the sofa after lunch and that wasn't a good idea for my stomach. I stepped on court and I couldn't move at my best."



But Paolini was full of praise for her young opponent.



"She's very tough opponent already - very mature on court, not many mistakes," she said. "She's playing good every shot, basically. So I think she has a really bright future ahead."

DJOKOVIC IN JOVIC'S CORNER

Jovic, whose parents are Serbian immigrants who moved to the United States, said she also received some advice from Novak Djokovic before her match against Paolini.



"I spoke to Novak yesterday a little bit, so it was pretty incredible. He gave me some very attentive tips for my game and something I can try to incorporate into this match that I just played," she said.



"So that was one of the things in the forefront of my mind, because I think when Novak gives you some advice, you follow it," she added with a smile.



"You always think about those moments where you're going to meet your idols a little bit... It was amazing. He's so intelligent and smart and really wants to help the younger generation. So I'm really grateful to have that advice."