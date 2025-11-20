Australian Open: Shetty, Satwik-Chirag storm into quarters

IMAGE: Ayush Shetty outclassed Japan's World No 9 Kodai Naraoka in straight games at the Australian Open in Sydney. Photograph: ANI Photo

Young Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty cruised into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a straight-game win against higher-ranked Japanese opponent Kodai Naraoka, while senior pro HS Prannoy made an early exit, in Sydney, on Thursday.



The top-seeded Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too made it to the last-eight with an easy 21-18, 21-11 victory against Chinese-Taipei's Su Ching Heng and Wu Guan Xun in 37 minutes.



Shetty, winner of the Yonex US Open Super 300 tournament earlier this year, defeated fourth-seeded Naraoka 21-17, 21-16 in a contest lasting 68 minutes. This was his second win over the World No 9 Japanese this year to set up a quarter-final showdown with compatriot Lakshya Sen.



However, Prannoy, who has not advanced beyond the pre-quarterfinals this year, could not keep up with eighth seed and former junior World champion Indonesian Farhan Alwi, losing 19-21, 10-21 in 42 minutes in the US$ 475,000 Super 500

event.On Wednesday, the 33-year-old Prannoy, an Asian Games bronze-medallist and a 2023 World Championships bronze winner, had been stretched by World No. 85 Yohanes Saut Marcellyno before the Indian won 6-21 21-12 21-17.Shetty, who had beaten Naraoka in the Hong Kong Open this year, was given a tough fight by the higher-ranked Japanese as the lead kept changing hands before the Indian, who was leading 18-17, took the remaining three points to win the opening game.The second game was clearly one-sided despite the Japanese keeping pace with Shetty till 14-all before the Indian raised his game a few notches to win five straight points to lead 19-14 and finally close out the match.

Satwiksairaj-Chirag pair will take on the fifth-seeded Indonesian pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in the quarters.