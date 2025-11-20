HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Australian Open: Shetty, Satwik-Chirag storm into quarters

Australian Open: Shetty, Satwik-Chirag storm into quarters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 20, 2025 13:25 IST

x

Ayush Shetty

IMAGE: Ayush Shetty outclassed Japan's World No 9 Kodai Naraoka in straight games at the Australian Open in Sydney. Photograph: ANI Photo

Young Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty cruised into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a straight-game win against higher-ranked Japanese opponent Kodai Naraoka, while senior pro HS Prannoy made an early exit, in Sydney, on Thursday.

The top-seeded Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too made it to the last-eight with an easy 21-18, 21-11 victory against Chinese-Taipei's Su Ching Heng and Wu Guan Xun in 37 minutes.

Shetty, winner of the Yonex US Open Super 300 tournament earlier this year, defeated fourth-seeded Naraoka 21-17, 21-16 in a contest lasting 68 minutes. This was his second win over the World No 9 Japanese this year to set up a quarter-final showdown with compatriot Lakshya Sen.

However, Prannoy, who has not advanced beyond the pre-quarterfinals this year, could not keep up with eighth seed and former junior World champion Indonesian Farhan Alwi, losing 19-21, 10-21 in 42 minutes in the US$ 475,000 Super 500

event.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old Prannoy, an Asian Games bronze-medallist and a 2023 World Championships bronze winner, had been stretched by World No. 85 Yohanes Saut Marcellyno before the Indian won 6-21 21-12 21-17.

Shetty, who had beaten Naraoka in the Hong Kong Open this year, was given a tough fight by the higher-ranked Japanese as the lead kept changing hands before the Indian, who was leading 18-17, took the remaining three points to win the opening game.

The second game was clearly one-sided despite the Japanese keeping pace with Shetty till 14-all before the Indian raised his game a few notches to win five straight points to lead 19-14 and finally close out the match.

 

Satwiksairaj-Chirag pair will take on the fifth-seeded Indonesian pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in the quarters.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sanju Feels Like A Champion In CSK Yellow
Sanju Feels Like A Champion In CSK Yellow
Rift in Ferrari? Here's what Hamilton said...
Rift in Ferrari? Here's what Hamilton said...
'Get Rid Of IPL Auctions; Make It A 6-Month League'
'Get Rid Of IPL Auctions; Make It A 6-Month League'
Why Ronaldo Turned Up At The White House
Why Ronaldo Turned Up At The White House
The Smallest Nation To Qualify For FIFA World Cup
The Smallest Nation To Qualify For FIFA World Cup

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Veggie Dumplings In Tomato Sauce

webstory image 2

Kanda Bhajji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

VIDEOS

Pashupatinath Temple glows as devotees perform lamp rituals on Bala Chaturdashi1:14

Pashupatinath Temple glows as devotees perform lamp...

Gujarat announces added support as 21st PM-KISAN Installment released1:58

Gujarat announces added support as 21st PM-KISAN...

Community led greywater revolution puts Gujarat village on national map2:49

Community led greywater revolution puts Gujarat village...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO