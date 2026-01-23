2026 Australian Open: Sabalenka battles into fourth round, Mboko advances

Images from Day 6 of the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday.

Sabalenka passes Potapova test

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her third round match against Austria's Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open on Friday. Photograph: Edgar Subouy/Reuters

Key Points Aryna Sabalenka booked her sixth consecutive appearance in the fourth round of Australian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka won consecutive Australia Open titles in 2023 and 2024.

Victoria Mboko, 19, is the first Canadian to reach the last 16 since Eugenie Bouchard in 2015.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka passed her first major test of the Australian Open on Friday, fending off a serious challenge from Anastasia Potapova to reach the fourth round with a tense 7-6(4), 7-6(7) win.



At a Grand Slam spiked with geopolitical tension, Potapova played for Austria after a recent nationality switch from Russia, and represented the central European nation with distinction in the early match at Rod Laver Arena.



Seemingly down and out at 4-0 in the second set, the world number 55 broke Sabalenka three times and nudged ahead to 6-5, forcing the Belarusian into a surprising scrap to the finish.



Potapova will rue failing to take her chances, though, seeing four set points slip through her fingers in the final tiebreak.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka in action. Photograph: Edgar Subouy/Reuters

Sabalenka was more clinical, setting up a match point with a drive-volley down the line before sealing victory when Potapova thumped a backhand into the net.



"She played incredible tennis. I was always on the back foot and, to be honest, there are days where you just have to be there, just have to fight," Sabalenka said on court.



"Emotionally I was all over the place ... I was just trying to cool myself down, which wasn't working well today. My brain was somewhere else, my arms were going in another direction.



"Somehow, magically, I was able to get this win."



Four-times Grand Slam champion Sabalenka booked her sixth consecutive appearance in the fourth round at Melbourne Park, where she won the title back-to-back in 2023 and 2024.



Her win set up an intriguing duel against Canadian 17th seed Victoria Mboko, who edged Clara Tauson to reach the last 16 in her Australian Open main draw debut.

Teen Mboko continues dream debut

IMAGE: Victoria Mboko celebrates after winning her third round match against Denmark's Clara Tauson. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Canadian 19-year-old Victoria Mboko earned a 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-3 win over Danish 14th seed Clara Tauson to reach the fourth round on her Australian Open debut.



She is the first Canadian to reach the last 16 since Eugenie Bouchard in 2015.