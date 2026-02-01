HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Australian Open 2026: Rafa Nadal Back at Melbourne Park

February 01, 2026 16:33 IST

Rafael Nadal

IMAGE: Former tennis player Rafael Nadal reacts ahead of the man's singles final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Key Points

  • Nadal makes an emotional return to Melbourne Park during Legends Night, months after retiring from professional tennis. 
  • The two-time Australian Open champion backs compatriot Carlos Alcaraz while showing full respect for rival Novak Djokovic ahead of the final. 

Rafael Nadal returned to Melbourne not as a competitor this time, but as a supporter -- backing fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the Australian Open final.

 

Rafael Nadal

Months after retiring at the end of the 2024 season, the 39-year-old stepped back onto the courts at Melbourne Park for the first time during the tournament’s annual ‘Legends Night,’ held before the men’s singles title clash.

Rafael Nadal

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal arrives for an event ahead of the men's singles final. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Nadal supports Alcaraz in final

A two-time champion in Australia and four-time runner-up, Nadal was welcomed by Ashleigh Barty and Jelena Dokic before addressing the crowd. He spoke warmly about Melbourne, expressed full respect for old rival Novak Djokovic, and voiced his support for Alcaraz to lift the 2026 crown.

Budget 2026: Sports goods sector gets Rs 500 cr boost
Devika Sihag wins maiden Super 300 title at Thailand Masters
'Out of luck': Shashi Tharoor backs struggling Sanju Samson
Will Kishan's Ton Push Samson Out Of T20 World Cup XI?
Tejaswin stuns Olympic medallist to win high jump title

