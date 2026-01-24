HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Australian Open: Madison Keys beats the heat and Pliskova to advance

Australian Open: Madison Keys beats the heat and Pliskova to advance

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 24, 2026 08:48 IST

x

Images from Day 7 of the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday.

Defending champion Keys enters fourth round

Madison Keys

IMAGE: Madison Keys celebrates after winning her third round match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Key Points

  • Madison Keys sets up clash with good friend Jessica Pegula in fourth round.
  • Keys and Pegula produce a tennis podcast together.

Australian Open defending champion Madison Keys raised her game in the Melbourne Park heat to beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-3 and reach the fourth round of the Grand Slam on Saturday.

On a day forecast to hit 40 degrees Celsius (104F), American Keys avoided the worst of the conditions as she dismantled the Czech in 75 minutes in the early match at Rod Laver Arena.

Madison Keys

IMAGE: Madison Keys serves during her third round match. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

The ninth seed will meet fellow Florida-based American Jessica Pegula, who similarly coasted into the last 16 with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva at Margaret Court Arena.

Keys and sixth seed Pegula are good friends away from the tour and produce a tennis podcast together with American players Jennifer Brady and Desirae Krawczyk.

Keys sets up clash with good friend Pegula

Jessica Pegula

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula in action during her third round match against Russia's Oksana Selekhmeteva. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Both Keys and Pegula said they had no problems with the conditions, despite temperatures hovering above 31C well before midday.

"I was excited about the heat, being Floridian," Keys said on court.

Keys also revealed she and Pegula were due to a produce a podcast before their match. The friendship will be put aside when they meet in a couple of days.

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

No anticipatory bail for shooting coach in rape case
No anticipatory bail for shooting coach in rape case
Big Upset! American teen Jovic knocks out Paolini
Big Upset! American teen Jovic knocks out Paolini
'India Is Proud': Virat Kohli Pays Tribute to Saina Nehwal
'India Is Proud': Virat Kohli Pays Tribute to Saina Nehwal
Carlos Alcaraz Puts On A Show At Australian Open!
Carlos Alcaraz Puts On A Show At Australian Open!
Why Turkish fans booed Putintseva at Australian Open
Why Turkish fans booed Putintseva at Australian Open

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

VIDEOS

Republic Day Rehearsal in Full Swing at Kartavya Path0:48

Republic Day Rehearsal in Full Swing at Kartavya Path

Bhaderwah Valley Receives Season's First Snow1:57

Bhaderwah Valley Receives Season's First Snow

MOMENT: PM Modi lends a helping hand to Kerala CM in a gesture of respect1:31

MOMENT: PM Modi lends a helping hand to Kerala CM in a...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO