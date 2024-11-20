News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Australia stuck on a tightrope to World Cup

Australia stuck on a tightrope to World Cup

November 20, 2024 10:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 Australia's Kusini Yengi scores their second goal against Bahrain during their World Cup qualifiers at Bahrain National Stadium, Riffa, Bahrain, on Tuesday

IMAGE: Australia's Kusini Yengi scores their second goal against Bahrain during their World Cup qualifiers at Bahrain National Stadium, Riffa, Bahrain, on Tuesday. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Kusini Yengi's stoppage-time goal saved Australia from a calamitous defeat by Bahrain in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday but the Socceroos will be smarting over another blown chance to steal a march on Asian rivals on the road to 2026.

The 2-2 draw in Riffa left Australia second in Asia's Group C on seven points, nine behind runaway leaders Japan and one ahead of Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and China.

The top two teams at the end of the phase advance directly to the World Cup in North America, while the third and fourth-placed sides advance to another round.

 

Having missed a slew of chances in the 0-0 draw at home to Saudi Arabia last Thursday, Australia's profligacy continued in Riffa, leaving coach Tony Popovic plenty to ponder before the next home qualifier against Indonesia in March.

With Yengi gifted the first goal of his double after 38 seconds by a defensive error, Australia held the lead to the 74th minute before they imploded.

Defender Cameron Burgess knocked the ball into the path of Bahrain substitute Mahdi Abduljabbar, who gleefully lobbed Mat Ryan from 40 yards out with the recalled goalkeeper well off his line.

Debutant centre-back Hayden Matthews then gifted Abduljabbar his second three minutes later with an attempted clearing header that pinged off the post and left Ryan stranded.

Portsmouth striker Yengi ultimately managed to salvage a point by scoring from a fortuitous rebound following a goalmouth scramble.

However, the 25-year-old also squandered a slew of chances to give the Socceroos a two-goal cushion.

Set up with a neat cross by winger Riley McGree in the 24th minute, Yengi had only the keeper to beat but pushed a tame shot into the hands of the charging Ebrahim Lutfalla.

Yengi chested the ball onto the post near the hour-mark and committed his most egregious miss minutes later with a leaden-footed touch from directly in front of the penalty spot.

"I'd have liked him to score the chance at 1-0 when the ball was cut back, because that would have been game over," Popovic said.

There were some positives for the Socceroos, who rallied well after falling behind and were better for Craig Goodwin's creativity after the winger missed the Saudi game due to suspension.

However, Popovic's forwards have repeatedly wasted their teammates' industry, making the road to North America that much tougher.

"We showed a lot of character to bring it back to 2-2 but overall a disappointing night," said Matthews.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
No fairytale ending as Nadal bows out with defeat
No fairytale ending as Nadal bows out with defeat
'Kohli Will Be Very, Very, Hungry'
'Kohli Will Be Very, Very, Hungry'
Australia's McSweeney ready for baptism by fire
Australia's McSweeney ready for baptism by fire
MVA or Mahayuti? 9 cr Maharashtra voters decide today
MVA or Mahayuti? 9 cr Maharashtra voters decide today
Poll rivals shake hands outside Siddhivinayak temple
Poll rivals shake hands outside Siddhivinayak temple
Who's Aditi Mistry?
Who's Aditi Mistry?
How Indian Weddings Got So Big, Glitzy
How Indian Weddings Got So Big, Glitzy

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
WC qualifiers: Argentina down Peru; Brazil held
WC qualifiers: Argentina down Peru; Brazil held
World Cup '26: Japan, Iran top Asian qualifying charts
World Cup '26: Japan, Iran top Asian qualifying charts

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances