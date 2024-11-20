Australia stuck on a tightrope to World Cup

IMAGE: Australia's Kusini Yengi scores their second goal against Bahrain during their World Cup qualifiers at Bahrain National Stadium, Riffa, Bahrain, on Tuesday. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Kusini Yengi's stoppage-time goal saved Australia from a calamitous defeat by Bahrain in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday but the Socceroos will be smarting over another blown chance to steal a march on Asian rivals on the road to 2026.

The 2-2 draw in Riffa left Australia second in Asia's Group C on seven points, nine behind runaway leaders Japan and one ahead of Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and China.

The top two teams at the end of the phase advance directly to the World Cup in North America, while the third and fourth-placed sides advance to another round.

Having missed a slew of chances in the 0-0 draw at home to Saudi Arabia last Thursday, Australia's profligacy continued in Riffa, leaving coach Tony Popovic plenty to ponder before the next home qualifier against Indonesia in March.

With Yengi gifted the first goal of his double after 38 seconds by a defensive error, Australia held the lead to the 74th minute before they imploded.

Defender Cameron Burgess knocked the ball into the path of Bahrain substitute Mahdi Abduljabbar, who gleefully lobbed Mat Ryan from 40 yards out with the recalled goalkeeper well off his line.

Debutant centre-back Hayden Matthews then gifted Abduljabbar his second three minutes later with an attempted clearing header that pinged off the post and left Ryan stranded.

Portsmouth striker Yengi ultimately managed to salvage a point by scoring from a fortuitous rebound following a goalmouth scramble.

However, the 25-year-old also squandered a slew of chances to give the Socceroos a two-goal cushion.

Set up with a neat cross by winger Riley McGree in the 24th minute, Yengi had only the keeper to beat but pushed a tame shot into the hands of the charging Ebrahim Lutfalla.

Yengi chested the ball onto the post near the hour-mark and committed his most egregious miss minutes later with a leaden-footed touch from directly in front of the penalty spot.

"I'd have liked him to score the chance at 1-0 when the ball was cut back, because that would have been game over," Popovic said.

There were some positives for the Socceroos, who rallied well after falling behind and were better for Craig Goodwin's creativity after the winger missed the Saudi game due to suspension.

However, Popovic's forwards have repeatedly wasted their teammates' industry, making the road to North America that much tougher.

"We showed a lot of character to bring it back to 2-2 but overall a disappointing night," said Matthews.