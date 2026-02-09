HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Australia humiliated by Ecuador in Davis Cup qualifier

Australia humiliated by Ecuador in Davis Cup qualifier

February 09, 2026 12:30 IST

Ecuador's Diego Hidalgo celebrates winning his doubles match against Australia's Rinky Hijikata and Jordan Thompson in the Davis Cup qualifier at Quito Tenis y Golf Club, Quito, Ecuador, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Ecuador's Diego Hidalgo celebrates winning the doubles match against Australia's Rinky Hijikata and Jordan Thompson in the Davis Cup qualifier at Quito Tenis y Golf Club, Quito, Ecuador, on Sunday. Photograph: Cristina Vega/Reuters

Key Points

  • 28-times champions Australia crash to Ecuador in the first round of qualifiers.
  • Australia's worst Davis Cup result under long-serving captain Lleyton Hewitt.
  • Ecuador next face Britain in the second round of qualifiers in September

Australia slumped to their worst Davis Cup result under long-serving captain Lleyton Hewitt, suffering a 3-1 humiliation away to lowly Ecuador in the first round of qualifiers on Sunday.

With Australia's number one Alex De Minaur opting out of the tie in Quito, the 28-times champions crashed out when Rinky Hijikata and Jordan Thompson were beaten 7-6(5) 6-4 by Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo in the decisive doubles rubber.

 

Lacking a player in the top 200, Ecuador set up their unlikely triumph on home clay by claiming both the opening singles rubbers on Saturday.

Alvaro Guillen Meza downed Hijikata in three sets before 257th-ranked Andres Andrade shocked world number 86 James Duckworth, also in three.

Ecuador next face Britain in the second round of qualifiers in September.

With De Minaur leading the charge, Australia reached back-to-back finals in 2022-23 and the semi-finals in 2024.

However, the Ecuador shock continues the team's decline following their failure to reach the eight-nation Finals in 2025, Hewitt's 10th year in charge.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
