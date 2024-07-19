News
Aussie hockey star amputates finger for Olympics

July 19, 2024 13:38 IST
IMAGE: Matt Dawson, a silver medallist at the Tokyo Games, was a doubt for Paris after recently breaking the ring finger on his right hand. Photograph: Matt Dawson/Instagram

Australian field hockey player Matt Dawson has gone to extraordinary lengths to compete at the Paris Olympics, amputating part of a finger to ensure he will be fit for his third Games.

The 30-year-old, a silver medallist at the Tokyo Games, was a doubt for Paris after recently breaking the ring finger on his right hand.

Doctors gave him a choice of amputating part of his finger or letting it recover. Only one way would ensure he got to Paris.

"I didn’t have much time to make the decision,” he told Australian broadcaster Seven Network.

 

"I made the decision then I called my wife and she said, 'I don’t

want you to make a rash decision'.

"But I guess I had all the information I needed to make a decision for not only playing in Paris, but for life after and giving myself the best health."

The Seven Network showed footage of Dawson wearing a protective black guard over his finger.

The Australian men's coach praised Dawson for his courage and commitment, while admitting he was not sure if he would do the same.

"The best way of recovering from it was to just chop the end of the finger off," coach Colin Batch said.

"So that’s what he decided to do. It’s not something a coach can decide for a player.

"Full marks to Matt. Obviously he’s really committed to playing in Paris. I’m not sure I would have done it, but he’s done it, so great."

Australia, runnersup up to Belgium at Tokyo, will hope to go one better in Paris where the hockey tournament starts July 27.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
