Australia edge past US to reach Davis Cup semi-finals

November 21, 2024 21:33 IST
Australia's Jordan Thompson and Matthew Ebden celebrate winning their doubles match against Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul of the United States in the Davis Cup quarter-finals at Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Australia's Jordan Thompson and Matthew Ebden celebrate winning their doubles match against Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul of the United States in the Davis Cup quarter-finals at Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain, on Thursday. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Australia booked their place in the Davis Cup semi-finals as doubles pair Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson clinched the deciding rubber against the United States on Thursday.

Olympic champion Ebden and Thompson beat Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton 6-4, 6-4 to put Lleyton Hewitt's side into their third successive semi-final of the men's team event.

 

The US were slight favourites going into a battle between the two most successful nations in the competition's history, but Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis beat Shelton 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(14) in the opening singles after saving four match-points.

The United States' Taylor Fritz in action during his singles match against Australia's Alex de Minaur.

IMAGE: The United States' Taylor Fritz in action during his singles match against Australia's Alex de Minaur. Photograph: Jon Nazca/Reuters

World number four Taylor Fritz then levelled it up with a 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Alex de Minaur to send the tie to the doubles.

Ebden and Thompson's greater doubles experience then proved decisive as they completed the victory.

Australia will find out their opponents later on Thursday when reigning champions Italy take on Argentina.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
