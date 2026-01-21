Aus Open PIX: Sabalenka wobbles before cruising into Rnd 3

IMAGES from Day 4 of the matches played at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.

Sabalenka wobbles before cruising into Rnd 3

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her second round match against China's Zhuoxuan Bai. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka came through a rough patch in the opening set to defeat China's Bai Zhuoxuan 6-3, 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena and advance to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Sabalenka, Melbourne Park champion in 2023 and 2024, powered to a 5-0 lead only to falter, with Bai holding serve and then breaking the Belarusian.

The Chinese world number 702 began to frustrate her opponent, picking up a third game in a row as Sabalenka grew increasingly agitated before eventually closing out the set.

'Tricky opponent'

IMAGE: China's Zhuoxuan Bai in action during her second round match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

However, the 27-year-old steadied herself at the start of the second set and showed the gulf in class between the pair to win another four straight games before eventually confirming her progress to the next round.

"Tricky opponent, she really stepped in on the first set and for a moment I felt: what shall I do? She's crashing it," said Sabalenka.

"Super happy I was able to close that set, I think it gave me a little more confidence that I'm there, that my game is there. Focus step by step.

"There's always a little gap to improve but I'm happy that in that game I didn't lose it and I was focused and I was trying to tell myself, one at a time, it's going to come back," added Sabalenka.

"You're ok, just keep fighting, keep trying and I'm glad I did it well."

Ruthless Gauff cruises past Danilovic to advance

IMAGE: Coco Gauff of the US in action during her second round match against Serbia's Olga Danilovic. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Third seed Coco Gauff beat Serbian Olga Danilovic 6-2, 6-2 to move into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Danilovic had knocked out Venus Williams in the first round but her chances of beating another American Grand Slam champion looked slim after just 22 minutes when she found herself 5-0 down before a double fault on set point gave Gauff the lead.

There was no respite in the second set either as Gauff consolidated another early break to go 3-0 up, with Danilovic having no answer to her court coverage and precise groundstrokes.

Gauff then converted a break point to seal the match and book a third-round encounter with compatriot Hailey Baptiste.

Medvedev survives early scare to reach third round

IMAGE: Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after winning his second round match against France's Quentin Halys. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Daniil Medvedev survived an early scare against Frenchman Quentin Halys in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday but dug deep to record a 6-7(9) 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory.

A three-times finalist at Melbourne Park, Medvedev battled for over an hour in the first set, only to lose after an intense tiebreak.

The Russian was also broken early in the second set by the world number 83 but regained his composure to level the match.

The 11th seed controlled the baseline exchanges in the third set to convert an early break point and followed it up with an aggressive service game.

Medvedev then exploited Halys's weak returns with fierce groundstrokes to secure the win and advance to the third round.

TEEN SENSATION MBOKO ADVANCES

IMAGE: Canada's Victoria Mboko in action during her second round match against Caty McNally of the US. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Canadian teen Victoria Mboko defeated American Caty McNally 6-4, 6-3 to advance.

Trailing 3-0 in the second set, 19-year-old Mboko won six games in a row to complete the comeback.

RUBLEV BEATS FARIA

IMAGE: Russia's Andrey Rublev in action during his second round match against Portugal's Jaime Faria. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Russian 13th seed Andrey Rublev overcame issues with his serve to defeat Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 to advance to the next round.

Turkish 23-year-old Zeynep Sonmez, who emerged as a crowd favourite after helping a ball girl on day one, defeated Hungarian Anna Bondar 6-2 6-4 to progress to the third round.

In the men's draw, 18th seed Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina beat Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.

SVITOLINA WINS IN STRAIGHT SETS

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, the 12th seed, cruised past Polish qualifier Linda Klimovicova 7-5, 6-1 to become the first player through to the third round.