Aus Open PIX: Rybakina ousts Azarenka to storm into final

IMAGES from the action from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in action during her semi final against Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Elena Rybakina stormed to her first Australian Open final with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Victoria Azarenka on Thursday, wearing the twice champion down in a cagey first set before dominating to close out the match.

Wimbledon champion Rybakina will next meet the winner of the match between fifth-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and unseeded Pole Magda Linette, who play in the second semi-final of the night session at Rod Laver Arena.

IMAGE: Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka reacts during her semi-final against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

In a match of wild momentum swings, Rybakina held her nerve when it counted, staying strong as 24th-seeded Belarusian Azarenka foundered in a messy first set tiebreak then dropped serve twice to fall 5-2 behind in the second set.

The 22nd-seeded Rybakina was broken as she served for the set but Azarenka double-faulted to give up three match points in the next game, allowing the Kazakh to close out an emphatic win.