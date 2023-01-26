News
Aus Open PIX: Rybakina ousts Azarenka to storm into final

Aus Open PIX: Rybakina ousts Azarenka to storm into final

January 26, 2023 16:38 IST
IMAGES from the action from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in action during her semi final against Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka

IMAGE: Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in action during her semi final against Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Elena Rybakina stormed to her first Australian Open final with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Victoria Azarenka on Thursday, wearing the twice champion down in a cagey first set before dominating to close out the match.

 

Wimbledon champion Rybakina will next meet the winner of the match between fifth-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and unseeded Pole Magda Linette, who play in the second semi-final of the night session at Rod Laver Arena.

Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka reacts during her semi-final against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina  

IMAGE: Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka reacts during her semi-final against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

In a match of wild momentum swings, Rybakina held her nerve when it counted, staying strong as 24th-seeded Belarusian Azarenka foundered in a messy first set tiebreak then dropped serve twice to fall 5-2 behind in the second set.

The 22nd-seeded Rybakina was broken as she served for the set but Azarenka double-faulted to give up three match points in the next game, allowing the Kazakh to close out an emphatic win.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
