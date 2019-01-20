Aus Open PICS: Birthday boy Tiafoe topples Dimitrov; Nadal whips Berdych

January 20, 2019 12:22 IST

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe of the United States celebrates victory over Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open on Sunday. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

American Frances Tiafoe celebrated his 21st birthday by stunning Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 7-6(6), 6-7(1), 7-5 in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Sunday.

Tiafoe, the last American man standing at Melbourne Park, fended off four early break points in a sluggish start before taking his own opportunities on Dimitrov's serve to claim the opening set.

Former Melbourne semi-finalist Dimitrov had three sets points to draw level but Tiafoe refused to wilt under the pressure and reeled off five straight points to move two sets ahead.

Dimitrov, who has slipped just outside the top 20 in the world after early exits in his last three Grand Slams appearances, dug deep to fight his way back, claiming the third set in another tiebreak.

But Tiafoe was back on top in the fourth set, clinching a decisive break in the 11th game before serving out to seal a quarter-final against either Rafael Nadal, who easily beat Tomas Berdych.

Nadal blows away Berdych

IMAGE: Spain's Rafael Nadal returns against the Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych at the Australian Open on Sunday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Rafael Nadal routed Tomas Berdych 6-0, 6-1, 7-6(4) in a centre court masterclass to charge into the quarter-finals.

The 2009 champion was relentless at Rod Laver Arena, claiming the first two sets in an astonishing 51 minutes and firing 32 winners past the hapless Czech to reach the last eight at Melbourne Park for the 11th time.

Spaniard Nadal, who avenged his defeat to the former world number four in the quarter-final of the 2015 tournament, sealed the win on his first match point when the Czech hammered into the net.

Bidding for an 18th Grand Slam title, second seed Nadal will play unseeded American Frances Tiafoe for a place in the semi-finals.