HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Carlos Alcaraz's One Big Goal For 2026

Carlos Alcaraz's One Big Goal For 2026

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2026 10:06 IST

x

'I think this my main goal for this year. It's the first tournament, the main goal.'

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz would eclipse Don Budge as the youngest man to achieve the career Grand Slam by winning at Melbourne Park. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz said winning the Australian Open to complete the career Grand Slam is the main goal of a season in which Juan Carlos Ferrero is not by his side as head coach for the first time since he turned professional at 15.

The world number one split with Ferrero last month, abruptly ending a seven-year partnership that delivered 24 titles including six Grand Slam crowns.

The 22-year-old would eclipse Don Budge as the youngest man to achieve the career Grand Slam by winning at Melbourne Park and the Spaniard said he is happy with his preparations and hungry for success.

"I think this my main goal for this year. It's the first tournament, the main goal," Alcaraz told reporters on Friday.

"So it's going to be really interesting for me how I have prepared ... I think I just made a really good pre-season, just to be in a good shape."

'I'm just hungry for the title'

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz said he is happy with his preparations and hungry for success. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Alcaraz has played only an exhibition match against world number two Jannik Sinner in the lead-up to the Australian Open, which starts on Sunday, and he is keen to get his campaign started.

"I'm just hungry for the title, hungry to have a really good result here. I'm just getting ready as much as I can," he added. "I'm really excited about the tournament begin."

Alcaraz will be guided by coach Samuel Lopez in the absence of 2003 French Open winner Ferrero. He said there are no bad feelings following the split.

"With Juan Carlos, we decided to do it. I'm just having plenty of confidence in the team that I have right now ... the practices have gone really well. I'm feeling well," he said.

 

"So I'm just excited about the tournament and to begin with the team that I have right now.

"I'm really grateful for the seven years I've had with Juan Carlos. I learned a lot. Probably thanks to him, I'm the player that I am right now. But internally we decided like this.

"We closed this chapter in mutual. We're both still friends, (we have a) good relationship."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'New Two' roadblock for Djokovic at Australian Open
'New Two' roadblock for Djokovic at Australian Open
Sabalenka eyes 3rd AO crown as top trio renew rivalry
Sabalenka eyes 3rd AO crown as top trio renew rivalry
Federer to return to his 'Happy Slam' home at Aus Open
Federer to return to his 'Happy Slam' home at Aus Open
Sinner eyes third straight Australian Open crown
Sinner eyes third straight Australian Open crown
Can Carlos Alcaraz Conquer Melbourne Park?
Can Carlos Alcaraz Conquer Melbourne Park?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 2

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 3

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

VIDEOS

Machado supporters gather outside White House as Trump meeting continues1:21

Machado supporters gather outside White House as Trump...

Daredevil Army Bike Stunts Steal the Show at Army Day Parade3:42

Daredevil Army Bike Stunts Steal the Show at Army Day Parade

Salman Khan casts his vote at BMC polls1:22

Salman Khan casts his vote at BMC polls

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO